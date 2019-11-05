Pulses Prices

as on : 05-11-2019 11:20:23 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Haathras(UP)65.00225388.007200740020.00
Rura(UP)23.5020.51464.504900490011.36
Lateri(MP)21.50-43.004110--
Haathras(UP)20.00566.67329.106900750018.97
Karvi(UP)17.5045.83402.004225420012.67
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)10.50110348.704171403812.73
Lateri(MP)8.8020.5524.9044703050-
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.5018.18210.20520052000.97
Beawar(Raj)5.3039.47263.906000600051.90
Dibrugarh(ASM)4.80-26.15126.80675067500.75
Mangrol(Guj)4.80-4326.204750432528.38
Rudauli(UP)4.50-87.5141.0051505210-
Mathura(UP)3.002086.706950680015.83
Ruperdeeha(UP)3.00-2536.0068506750-
Naugarh(UP)1.202048.2051755170-
Sandila(UP)1.205027.0047304760-
Pattikonda(AP)1.00NC33.0052005200-
GreenPeas
Haathras(UP)40.00-80.004200--
Cachar(ASM)10.00NC130.00700070006.06
Karvi(UP)6.508.3319.0041503700-
Viswan(UP)3.005051.00430043001.18
Lateri(MP)0.60-1.204270--
MasurDal
Dibrugarh(ASM)50.00-42.533060.00570057005.56
Haathras(UP)30.00NC791.50600062009.09
Peas(Dry)
Naugarh(UP)1.60-27.27107.105060505016.06
