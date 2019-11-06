Pulses Prices

as on : 06-11-2019 11:01:57 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Lakhimpur(UP)4.00-76.47127.005200487015.04
Dibrugarh(ASM)3.00-53.85216.20520052000.97
Gorakhpur(MP)3.00-44.4411.404000375044.14
Lakhimpur(UP)0.80-2074.00507050205.63
MasurDal
Mihipurwa(UP)8.00-16.006100--
Dibrugarh(ASM)5.00-903070.00570057005.56
Peas(Dry)
Gorakhpur(MP)6.60-12285.343900320025.81
Published on November 06, 2019
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)