Pulses Prices

as on : 07-11-2019 12:38:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
AlasandeGram
Bangalore(Kar)321.0018.017060.008650865035.16
Haathras(UP)150.001501640.104000410012.68
Haathras(UP)90.001251270.007100710024.56
Muskara(UP)61.007525130.507300705017.74
Dibrugarh(ASM)47.0042.42750.0066506650-
Dadri(UP)7.0040142.008150810030.40
Dadri(UP)6.00-14.29144.0056005600-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)4.006065.106800680021.43
Agra(UP)3.50NC148.005175524039.11
Khurja(UP)3.206.67113.908220819535.09
Muskara(UP)3.10416.6710.0045005020-
Agra(UP)3.00-25156.5080808040-
Kasganj(UP)2.40-14.2942.9081008050-
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-80350.007050695050.00
Lalsot(Raj)1.20-79.66103.9041004000-
Achalda(UP)1.202014.8086208000-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC23.0046004500-
Sandila(UP)1.00-28.579.8076707690-
Puwaha(UP)0.80-33.3311.2077007300-
AvareDal
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-50231.0043004300-32.81
Beans
Bangalore(Kar)91.001602452.005550550011.00
Sironj(MP)76.20807.14203.9038722190-
Bangalore(Kar)71.00-47.793943.006000590018.81
Bangalore(Kar)60.00-58.624027.009450925045.38
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)43.00309.52434.704106417110.97
Barhaj(UP)36.0028.57609.005180515011.40
Bijay Nagar(Raj)30.603081396.2081006000153.13
Haathras(UP)21.00-2.33158.50410042326.94
Agra(UP)20.00-31.03907.005275526010.13
Lohardaga(MP)16.40368.5778.7039003800-
Haathras(UP)13.00-35355.106900690018.97
Kolar(Kar)9.0012.5204.00270025008.00
Gangapur City(Raj)8.70210.71469.704070406510.90
Khategaon(MP)8.00128.57168.8941004600-
Badayoun(UP)7.00-12.5249.105100510011.84
Dadri(UP)7.0016.67313.00565056007.62
Dadri(UP)7.0016.67309.00645064006.61
Dadri(UP)7.0016.67365.00515052006.19
Mehrauni(UP)6.50-35363.504120405012.88
Dadri(UP)6.00-14.29315.0056005700-0.88
Muskara(UP)5.60-75.86270.10412045107.71
Bangalore(Kar)5.00-84.85711.007600755036.94
Kohima(Nag)5.00NC138.0040004000-2.44
Khurja(UP)4.5012.5455.50516051705.95
Agra(UP)4.50NC249.50576057609.09
Rudauli(UP)4.30-4.44149.6051755150-
Dibrugarh(ASM)3.5016.67223.20520052000.97
Agra(UP)3.50-22.22284.006800696019.30
Khurja(UP)3.206.67323.9064206400-
Badayoun(UP)3.00-25161.205720572065.80
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.00-25176.0057655755-
Sahiyapur(UP)3.00-50363.00516051608.86
Agra(UP)3.00NC228.505050524034.67
Ruperdeeha(UP)3.00NC42.0068356850-
Khurja(UP)2.50-16.67157.0056505670-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50-37.5157.00517051809.30
Khujner(MP)2.40-65.22431.80371538000.41
Udaipura(Raj)2.20-4.403900-21.88
Kasganj(UP)2.20-51.1181.506800675020.57
Ramanagara(Kar)2.0010099.003600300071.43
Kishunpur(UP)2.00-71.43121.0041004100-
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00NC6.0069505300-
Muskara(UP)1.90111.1122.106140608012.66
Basti(UP)1.7041.6729.3058005800-
Kasganj(UP)1.60-11.1167.205350525012.63
Beawar(Raj)1.50-71.7266.907300600084.81
Puwaha(UP)1.505015.606600690020.00
Basti(UP)1.40NC64.20516051609.32
Naugarh(UP)1.4016.6751.0051755175-
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC66.00470046505.62
Pattikonda(AP)1.00NC35.0054005200-
Honnali(Kar)1.00NC48.0015301500-38.80
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6735.8090208000-
Sandila(UP)1.00-16.6729.0047204730-
Khair(UP)0.80NC6.505300525010.42
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60-407.205500435037.50
Madhoganj(UP)0.60NC4.8048254850-
Chennangidal
Haathras(UP)75.00217.8364.606500655034.02
Bangalore(Kar)58.00-35.561782.00550055007.84
Haathras(UP)50.00400378.007200740022.03
Bangalore(Kar)48.0023.081430.007900755017.04
Barmer(Raj)23.20135057.8041005850-8.48
Rura(UP)19.00-25.49422.5049004900-
Bangalore(Kar)17.00-90.963341.008300845020.29
Goluwala(Raj)12.90545199.106331585141.63
Goluwala(Raj)12.20510199.1040175851-10.13
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)9.80415.79184.706400570037.63
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)6.80257.89184.7038005700-18.28
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.50NC129.40675067500.75
Dadri(UP)6.00NC145.007100710013.60
Khategaon(MP)5.0790.6135.9355005200-
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.6799.0062506350-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)4.7017.5111.90390059003.59
Beawar(Raj)4.6053.33247.3060005750-
Agra(UP)4.0033.33110.0072807250-
Agra(UP)3.5040119.505550557011.00
Khurja(UP)2.20-1273.4072707095-
Barmer(Raj)1.8012.557.806000585033.93
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.50-62.5111.905900590056.71
MasurDal
Haathras(UP)60.00100911.50600060009.09
Dibrugarh(ASM)58.0010603186.00570057005.56
Bankura Sadar(WB)14.00-6.67178.0069006900-
Dadri(UP)7.0016.67319.006500650015.04
Agra(UP)4.00100160.506650547020.91
Khurja(UP)2.00NC150.506660660523.68
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00NC73.0065506500-
Basti(UP)1.50-6.2513.4058405830-
MoathDal
Barmer(Raj)6.30320137.105150450025.61
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.10215.3850.505400470036.71
Peas(Dry)
Mehrauni(UP)7.50-6.25439.504650465024.00
Dadri(UP)6.00NC150.0048504850-3.96
Sahiyapur(UP)5.50-31.25379.205045503015.98
Basti(UP)4.50-25164.005020500016.34
Naugarh(UP)1.8012.5110.705075506016.40
Muskara(UP)1.30-83.7547.80473045006.53
Anandnagar(UP)1.20NC4.8051505030-
Published on November 07, 2019
