Pulses Prices

as on : 26-11-2019 12:09:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Gauripur(ASM)200.00-16.673310.0043004300-
Lalitpur(UP)180.00205344.704220420011.94
Kekri(Raj)65.0022.64183.005450511240.10
Khategaon(MP)33.00964.52420.2142004000-
Gauripur(ASM)26.00-13.33843.5065006500-
Goluwala(Raj)21.25279.46280.9062006220-11.11
Rura(UP)18.5085570.504900500011.36
Bilsi(UP)17.00431.2557.5058004600-
Karvi(UP)16.50-26.67625.00409040659.07
Bijay Nagar(Raj)12.00144.91539.007200680089.47
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)11.30213.89272.506200600018.10
Dadri(UP)7.0040383.00570057000.88
Dadri(UP)7.0016.67383.00660066009.09
Dadri(UP)7.00-12.5106.0065506550-
Mehrauni(UP)6.508.33230.50340034503.03
Khategaon(MP)6.1096.77420.2160004000-
Badayoun(UP)6.0020220.205830585068.99
Haathras(UP)6.00-25456.008050750024.81
Dadri(UP)6.00-14.29451.00525052508.25
Dadri(UP)6.00-14.29195.007400725014.73
Barmer(Raj)5.405.88159.506000600011.63
Badayoun(UP)5.00-37.5333.105160515013.16
Beawar(Raj)4.70291.67278.705850575062.50
Dibrugarh(ASM)4.60-9.8298.60520052000.97
Gondal(UP)4.50-60.87589.00553055107.38
Lalitpur(UP)4.50-25610.704250427514.25
Lalitpur(UP)4.50-10258.60476547004.04
Mehrauni(UP)4.5012.5443.504100406012.33
Khujner(MP)3.50-51.39482.4033803640-4.79
Gangapur City(Raj)3.2060555.9040253987-0.37
Dibrugarh(ASM)3.00-36.17157.60675067500.75
Safdarganj(UP)3.00NC87.50521052505.25
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00-33.33131.0025002200-16.67
Haathras(UP)2.00-77.78395.109900740058.40
Basti(UP)1.8012.571.00517051707.71
Kasganj(UP)1.80NC100.307260722028.50
Kasganj(UP)1.60-11.1183.405380541013.74
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.50-69.391539.006000680057.89
Safdarganj(UP)1.50-21.0563.907000915022.81
Farukhabad(UP)1.205047.6084008500-
Naugarh(UP)1.205064.6052505270-
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)1.1564.291654.945920595036.09
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC82.00470048005.62
Pattikonda(AP)1.00NC51.0048004800-
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC74.10464046600.43
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC34.6073007500-
Roorkee(Utr)0.90-8527.7049005000-
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-33.3349.90730072605.04
Sehjanwa(UP)0.80NC245.405220518012.26
Sandila(UP)0.80-2039.4047704750-
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-3027.9050305020-0.59
Sonkatch(MP)0.60-8041.3050004800-
Fatehpur(UP)0.60-53.8518.907800786515.04
GreenPeas
Barmer(Raj)53.30131.74778.1040004000-9.09
Goluwala(Raj)22.6088.332054.2038503975-6.89
Cachar(ASM)20.00100170.00700070006.06
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC100.005800580011.54
Khujner(MP)9.50216.6742.404360440030.73
Dadri(UP)7.004030.0057005550-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)5.7016.33170.0036003750-12.20
Mehrauni(UP)5.00-28.5758.003930396017.31
Tamkuhi Road(UP)4.50-25624.501900900-
Karvi(UP)4.00-38.4627.0041504150-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.80-43.28208.4037503700-10.71
Gadaura(UP)3.50133.3313.6049004900-
Safdarganj(UP)3.50NC10.5048104810-
Lalitpur(UP)3.00NC64.5044253850-
Viswan(UP)3.00NC57.00430043001.18
Kadaura(UP)2.20-37.1422.003925379015.78
kalanwali(Har)2.002551.8035003000-41.67
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.00-28.5735.60445044504.71
Jhansi(UP)1.80-55133.6025751320-
Gondal(UP)1.20-45.459.105525533027.60
MasurDal
Jorhat(ASM)350.00-46.1515935.0074007500-
Dibrugarh(ASM)63.00-3.084158.00570057005.56
Haathras(UP)20.0066.671149.50640083006.67
Bankura Sadar(WB)18.005.88400.0069006900-
Dadri(UP)7.0040389.006600665012.82
MoathDal
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.40-41.33111.504850485024.36
Barmer(Raj)3.80-29.63182.504850485015.48
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.92-36.55179.405100520029.11
Peas(Dry)
Jorhat(ASM)25.00-28.57275.0053005300-
Karimganj(ASM)20.00NC120.00550055003.77
Gopiganj(UP)8.00NC70.005500550012.24
Lalitpur(UP)4.5028.57416.304820480013.41
Basti(UP)4.00NC180.005080507015.98
Mehrauni(UP)4.00NC518.504600455015.00
Naugarh(UP)2.20-12139.105175520017.61
Published on November 26, 2019
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)