Pulses Prices

as on : 15-12-2019 03:19:33 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Pune(Mah)25.002400905.0020005400-20.00
Golagokarnath(UP)9.00-18.005010-28.46
Viswan(UP)7.0025026.0042504300NC
Atarra(UP)3.00-85414.5040504025-4.26
Atarra(UP)3.00-6.004200--
Ruperdeeha(UP)3.00NC76.0063506240-
Etah(UP)2.504.1798.20524052606.94
Lakhimpur(UP)2.504.17105.20500050800.40
Kasganj(UP)2.00NC110.20537054004.27
Lakhimpur(UP)2.00-50131.005310520015.43
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00NC22.0065256935-
Etah(UP)1.60-2086.508000796025.98
Golagokarnath(UP)1.606.6784.20510051004.51
Kasganj(UP)1.50-37.5125.707970790023.95
Asansol(WB)1.01-73.42405.139800970063.33
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-28.5772.85565055756.10
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC64.10517551259.52
Madhoganj(UP)1.00-9.0937.70495049703.13
Asansol(WB)0.90-87.9426.066000530025.00
Sandila(UP)0.8014.2947.6048604810-
Jahangirabad(UP)0.70-3073.007400705027.59
Jahangirabad(UP)0.60-14.2925.107425735016.47
MasurDal
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80-33.3365.806950690028.11
Peas(Dry)
Asansol(WB)1.30-81.69429.796000600020.00
Published on December 15, 2019
pulses (commodity)