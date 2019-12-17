Pulses Prices

as on : 17-12-2019 04:34:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
AlasandeGram
Bangalore(Kar)150.00-56.5210114.008450835014.19
Yadgir(Kar)101.00-202.006012--
Haathras(UP)60.0071.432410.008000805026.98
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)58.0016600.508580844030.40
Lucknow(UP)33.00-12922.008150813040.52
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00-54.55884.005100498018.60
Dahod(Guj)13.60338.71200.004700480038.24
Amarawati(Mah)13.00-85.23581.005057522543.46
Lingasugur(Kar)12.00-62.5389.00500052513.95
Tuljapur(Mah)11.00-8.3346.005200400131.65
Bareilly(UP)8.50-76.39548.607875785032.02
Robertsganj(UP)8.00-36151.008175811034.02
Rajkot(Guj)7.00180301.505500450022.22
Dadri(UP)7.00-12.5214.0056505600-
Dudhani(Mah)6.0020015.005100540034.21
Gondal(UP)6.00-25262.5084508500-
Ajuha(UP)6.00-2577.007960796038.43
Dadri(UP)6.0020198.008300830032.80
Bangalore(Kar)5.00NC656.006700705054.02
Saharanpur(UP)5.00100106.708320828032.91
Kopaganj(UP)4.80NC109.508140805034.43
Arasikere(Kar)4.00-8.004800-77.78
Faizabad(UP)4.00-27.2784.008000770017.65
Kosikalan(UP)3.9011.43126.608540810040.00
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.605.8859.608150830025.38
Mirzapur(UP)3.50-22.22123.008620860031.40
Mathura(UP)3.50-2.7886.608700870033.85
Safdarganj(UP)3.50NC67.908000795028.00
Devariya(UP)3.206.6770.608145814540.07
Asansol(WB)3.02-11.18133.318200820028.13
Karanja(Mah)3.00-50235.004860515037.87
Washim(Mah)3.00-70132.005000550035.14
Aligarh(UP)3.00-25123.005250520031.25
Amroha(UP)3.0010011.0080157850-
Karvi(UP)3.00-2584.104880485019.90
Etawah(UP)2.5038.8964.6084508600-
Agra(UP)2.50-16.67195.005370535031.62
Agra(UP)2.50-16.67204.508950898039.84
Shamli(UP)2.5038.8941.008300830034.96
Kasganj(UP)2.405077.708660860035.31
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.30-17.8698.306900690016.95
Naanpara(UP)2.20NC50.0074007500-
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC18.009400940040.30
Akola(Mah)2.00-83.33346.004950560035.62
Fatehpur(UP)2.00-2046.608300820018.57
Baberu(UP)1.50-2521.104900508018.64
Farukhabad(UP)1.50NC44.9081008100-
Buland Shahr(UP)1.502538.208250826032.42
Puranpur(UP)1.502517.808100786035.91
Golagokarnath(UP)1.50-6.2547.207840785025.04
Achalda(UP)1.20NC28.0085008500-
Ajuha(UP)1.202012.9054005400-
Mainpuri(UP)1.10-8.3344.308720870035.19
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC39.004700460056.67
Bijnaur(UP)1.0066.675.307875594034.62
Puwaha(UP)1.00NC19.207800770043.91
Kayamganj(UP)1.00NC38.408400835025.84
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00-16.6758.808190817541.94
Sandila(UP)1.002519.8080508000-
Bindki(UP)1.00-33.335.0053005300-
Bharthna(UP)0.90NC23.008500850036.00
Unnao(UP)0.8033.3310.408050797537.61
Bindki(UP)0.80NC20.908250810025.00
Vilaspur(UP)0.7640.748.5278207350-
Azamgarh(UP)0.60-6078.608160805032.68
Jahangirabad(UP)0.60-14.2919.808300830035.51
AvareDal
Bangalore(Kar)8.00-33.33343.00430042003.61
Beans
Kota(Raj)556.50859.4821844.406000390066.67
Lalitpur(UP)120.00-33.337404.70425042506.65
Bangalore(Kar)109.00-36.636031.0056005900-8.20
Bangalore(Kar)68.00-36.455469.00115001090054.36
Kota(Raj)66.0013.7921844.403970390010.28
Rajkot(Guj)54.70-0.552437.907475429566.11
Dahod(Guj)54.1015.851664.20432041709.37
Lucknow(UP)50.00-7.412501.5050005000NC
Bareilly(UP)49.0019.511609.50510050753.03
Bangalore(Kar)41.00-25.453180.0050005400-17.01
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)40.00-20732.00527052504.98
Lucknow(UP)39.00-18.751238.0062006150-
Akola(Mah)36.00-7.691279.004400445042.86
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)35.00-12.52035.00463043006.44
Gangapur City(Raj)32.00966.67667.5039933965-2.89
Patan(Guj)31.604057.8972.3258123400-
Bangalore(Kar)30.00-53.851061.008100790025.58
Karanja(Mah)30.00100760.005200400586.38
Agra(UP)25.0019.051335.00525052806.71
Pune(Mah)21.00-44.741025.002800270012.00
Rajkot(Guj)20.00-63.643974.5040754295-1.81
Aligarh(UP)20.00-201470.00525052008.25
Lucknow(UP)20.00-201136.507390736026.32
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)20.00-25.93621.00580057805.45
Lucknow(UP)19.00-9.521197.5054755475-0.45
Barhaj(UP)19.00-20.831276.005250519011.23
Karvi(UP)16.00-8.57750.0040354015-2.77
Narsinghgarh(MP)15.70-1.26718.6038003900-2.56
Pipriya(Cht)15.00-90190.0038583700-
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)15.00-11.76248.003200250039.13
Bareilly(UP)15.00-6.25714.507265725023.76
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)12.5092.31151.008130750028.64
Akola(Mah)12.00140389.005100400053.38
Karanja(Mah)11.00-26.67760.003650400530.82
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)11.0010986.006850725053.93
Khedbrahma(Guj)9.0035034.005802606240.08
Badayoun(UP)8.0014.29459.105130512014.00
Dadri(UP)8.0033.33433.00575057501.77
Dadri(UP)8.0033.33449.0057005700-4.20
Dadri(UP)8.0033.33451.00655065505.65
Ballia(UP)7.00133.33224.0051755065-
Rasda(UP)7.00-14.005170-146.19
Modasa(Guj)6.708.06102.106250625071.23
Saharanpur(UP)6.50-27.78398.70592058603.86
Baberu(UP)6.20-17.33106.9040204000-
Kolar(Kar)6.0020408.003000330076.47
Dindori(MP)6.00-94.12554.6038003720-
Allahabad(UP)6.00100365.5048004750-2.04
Pilibhit(UP)6.0033.33220.40510052403.13
Dadri(UP)6.00-14.29517.00530053000.95
Dhrol(Guj)5.1015.9189.2067056830-
Washim(Mah)5.00-88.197.005500580071.88
Amroha(UP)5.0015014.0051505075-
Badayoun(UP)5.00-16.67319.206200594079.71
Bharuasumerpur(UP)5.00NC293.0040004000-2.44
Muzzafarnagar(UP)5.0025291.0059455940-
Kopaganj(UP)5.00NC206.70524052504.80
Ajuha(UP)5.00-16.6797.006900690022.67
Saharanpur(UP)5.00-16.67411.20528552501.63
Barabanki(UP)5.00-10.7155.20530051806.00
Shamli(UP)5.002563.60526552607.89
Charra(UP)4.5012.5179.00531054309.48
Faizabad(UP)4.5012.5146.7050005200-4.76
Lalitpur(UP)4.5012.5662.9042004245-2.33
Muzzafarnagar(UP)4.5012.5259.005270527011.42
Gondal(UP)4.20-41.67639.80542053505.24
Rehati(MP)4.00-8.003550--
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-11.11214.00524552508.59
Ajuha(UP)4.00-11.1184.50550055001.85
Saharanpur(UP)4.00-57.89599.206735667511.32
Shamli(UP)4.0033.3399.205940593014.23
Safdarganj(UP)4.00-20129.50521052105.25
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)3.8513.2430.6072507250-
Khujner(MP)3.80123.53519.20378035205.88
Mirzapur(UP)3.50-12.5154.5081258100-
Shamli(UP)3.502563.606740674014.24
Asansol(WB)3.30-8.33418.939800980063.33
Gurusarai(UP)3.2045.45229.00415041003.49
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.20NC109.808200815040.89
Rudauli(UP)3.20-13.51315.6052005240-
Panvel(Mah)3.00-2524.0031003300-20.51
Washim(Mah)3.00-93.02474.003850420028.33
Aklera(Raj)3.0066.6722.10362533702.11
Mirzapur(UP)3.00-14.29219.20578057858.24
Rampur(UP)3.002079.60505050602.02
Buland Shahr(UP)3.0020194.30522052004.40
Kayamganj(UP)3.0050209.30480048203.00
Maudaha(UP)3.005083.7040504000-3.57
Agra(UP)3.00-14.29345.008050798026.18
Mathura(UP)3.00-6.25147.507600760024.59
Safdarganj(UP)3.00NC92.907150715019.17
Dahod(Guj)2.80-53.33128.406400550045.45
Visavadar(Guj)2.8093.196.105055513515.15
Bhawani Mandi(Choumehla)(Raj)2.50-5.003000--
Faizabad(UP)2.5013.6454.7056505600-5.83
Devariya(UP)2.502573.0059305935-
Mehrauni(UP)2.5025481.504050400010.96
Ajuha(UP)2.30-842.305750575025.00
Puwaha(UP)2.2012023.30500049506.84
Rampur(UP)2.2010278.705850575018.18
Ajuha(UP)2.20-1243.90478547854.02
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC32.0094001130036.23
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)2.00-23.08545.9039963966-3.29
Etawah(UP)2.00-2087.80105001010066.01
Faizabad(UP)2.0033.3350.209200955033.33
Devariya(UP)2.00-9.09142.30526052650.19
Agra(UP)2.00-20307.50595059006.82
Hardoi(UP)2.00-20138.105450546010.32
Mehrauni(UP)2.00NC269.5032003200-11.11
Kasganj(UP)1.80-10113.80536053704.08
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.70-43.3315.006000600033.19
Kasganj(UP)1.606.67128.907970797023.95
Golagokarnath(UP)1.60-5.8890.80510051054.51
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)1.6014.2980.40472047504.89
Puwaha(UP)1.502529.407200700032.11
Robertsganj(UP)1.50NC55.30525052108.81
Buland Shahr(UP)1.50NC92.905850586010.69
Buland Shahr(UP)1.50-31.8243.406300650026.00
Lakhimpur(UP)1.50-40108.20501050000.60
Agra(UP)1.50-25269.505850580040.96
Sahiyapur(UP)1.30-13.33430.80524052101.75
Azamgarh(UP)1.202094.90525052503.65
Basti(UP)1.20-33.3373.40524051701.95
Gangoh(UP)1.20-7.6913.0057905780-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.202077.25570057007.04
Achalda(UP)1.202021.2047504800-
Kayamganj(UP)1.20-2087.10547554502.34
Hardoi(UP)1.20-14.29110.6048704840-8.80
Khategaon(MP)1.18-55.64565.0539004401-
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.10-85.91623.607250670095.95
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC92.00470047505.62
Pattikonda(AP)1.00NC63.0051005400-
Dhoraji(Guj)1.00NC2.007555430576.52
Savarkundla(Guj)1.00-77.782368.0041254413-1.20
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC159.0046005000130.00
Karad(Mah)1.00NC15.003300450032.00
Pune(Mah)1.00-97.371025.0055002700120.00
Washim(Ansing)(Mah)1.00NC4.004050390010.96
Washim(Ansing)(Mah)1.00-85.7116.004900600048.48
Gondal(UP)1.00NC25.8078508725-
Bijnaur(UP)1.00-2.007120--
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC91.90475047503.26
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-47.3763.108050792512.43
Achalda(UP)1.00NC57.801040010400-
Buland Shahr(UP)1.00-28.5764.607220725030.09
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-16.6781.108250820044.10
Madhoganj(UP)1.00-37.542.90493049502.71
Mainpuri(UP)1.00-9.0977.807640760019.38
Bindki(UP)1.00-33.3371.3048704870-3.75
Naanpara(UP)1.00-33.3367.90540052808.43
Palanpur(Guj)0.9012.57.404855508016.29
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)0.80-52.945.0040004000-
Ulundurpettai(TN)0.80-89.33551.607704796979.41
Anandnagar(UP)0.8014.293.0052805275-
Jahangirabad(UP)0.8014.2976.007450735028.45
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80NC67.305200515010.05
Sehjanwa(UP)0.80-20253.005260525013.12
Sandila(UP)0.8033.3350.4048404850-
Bindki(UP)0.80NC38.408070752022.83
Vilaspur(UP)0.7515.3823.6969206930-
Jaunpur(UP)0.70-12.561.4050004975-0.40
Naugarh(UP)0.70-3076.8052505200-
Bharthna(UP)0.7016.6719.40105001010066.67
Babra(Guj)0.60-1.205100--
Auraiya(UP)0.60-2513.4054005500-
Etawah(UP)0.60-2541.9048504800NC
Fatehpur(UP)0.60-64.7139.3048654885-5.90
Jahangirabad(UP)0.60-14.299.4070006600-
Tulsipur(UP)0.60NC3.6053005225-
Naanpara(UP)0.60-5039.407000620016.18
Chennangidal
Bangalore(Kar)61.00-48.314505.00850082507.94
Bangalore(Kar)50.00-25.372036.008300830016.08
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.00NC875.006300660022.33
Piriya Pattana(Kar)42.00-70.63405.005000520012.36
Lucknow(UP)41.007.89918.007100705031.48
Rajkot(Guj)39.008.33543.506750612528.57
Yadgir(Kar)22.00120766.0066746294-
Tuljapur(Mah)16.00-40.74276.0053006001-
Lucknow(UP)16.00-20626.008000796522.14
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)11.8018399.506300610023.53
Dadri(UP)8.00NC163.0066006650-
Bangalore(Kar)7.00-90.672252.00560056007.69
Dadri(UP)7.0016.67207.007400740015.63
Karanja(Mah)6.0010053.005250550564.06
Akola(Mah)5.00150289.006000540031.15
Saharanpur(UP)5.0025104.707415736017.70
Aligarh(UP)4.0033.3390.00560056505.66
Barmer(Raj)3.8046.1580.406000600033.93
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-12.5200.50474048200.64
Agra(UP)3.5016.67168.505650568011.66
Asansol(WB)3.205.96126.689200920017.95
Chalakudy(Ker)3.00NC24.009000760028.57
Shamli(UP)3.0036.3633.607430743020.81
Goluwala(Raj)2.60-86.73337.5063006426-9.68
Ajuha(UP)2.50-16.6730.5063006300-
Agra(UP)2.5025146.008100810016.05
Murim(Mah)2.00-90.4844.006175537535.74
Rampur(UP)2.0011.1191.806250615016.82
Beawar(Raj)1.6014.29254.706250600026.26
Etawah(UP)1.50-5067.508800860040.80
Washim(Mah)1.00-66.679.005500580030.95
Kota(Raj)1.00-33.3311.6047003300NC
Suratgarh(Raj)1.00NC74.005555575011.95
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-33.3331.7071007050-
Buland Shahr(UP)1.00-28.5733.407600765019.12
Kota(Raj)0.80-46.6711.6035003300-25.53
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-52.9428.507830783515.83
Bindki(UP)0.80-77.148.606690665033.53
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.72-251674.685990600015.19
Dahod(Guj)0.60-81.255.80555058506.73
Bijay Nagar(Raj)0.60-75137.506100590060.53
Etawah(UP)0.60-4025.807200705044.00
Jahangirabad(UP)0.60-14.2917.907400740015.18
Bindki(UP)0.60-2523.507870772049.90
GreenPeas
Barmer(Raj)134.60-13.442142.1038253800-8.93
Rudrapur(Utr)85.006.253244.001000900-9.09
Lakhani(Guj)64.35-41.96390.0636253800-5.84
Sri Madhopur(Raj)37.4071.561029.5035703650-14.49
Bangalore(Kar)33.00-61.632322.007800900011.43
Tamkuhi Road(UP)31.00226.32720.5016001900-
Panthawada(Guj)30.00-60.003628--
Palanpur(Guj)16.00128.5757.0037203715-
Jhansi(UP)12.0050190.6020152025-
Goluwala(Raj)11.40-51.492267.2037013740-10.58
Fatehabad(Har)9.80-19.67130.3022003000-26.67
Bagru(Raj)8.70-77.23543.9033503650-19.47
Halvad(Guj)7.20-20150.6434503500-16.87
Vadgam(Guj)3.8058.3368.5036503592-11.52
kalanwali(Har)2.901667.6021001800-65.00
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.90383.33290.6035203600-10.89
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)2.80-22.2232.6037053755-3.77
Thara(Guj)1.5036.3633.1035703625-13.71
Rahata(Mah)1.00NC6.0035001900105.88
Jaipur (Grain)(Raj)1.00-66.679.40370037008.82
Thanabhawan(UP)0.60NC6.002170217093.75
MasurDal
Lucknow(UP)23.009.521085.505400540010.20
Bankura Sadar(WB)14.00-6.67640.0068006800-
Haathras(UP)12.00501259.506500620020.37
Saharanpur(UP)5.507.84481.806715668019.27
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.67449.006650665017.70
Imphal(Man)4.20-8.7150.8075007500-
Amroha(UP)3.002018.0061506030-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.00-14.29173.0068206820-
Shamli(UP)2.6018.1848.006820682030.15
Agra(UP)2.5066.67217.507620760030.93
Chakdah(WB)2.105167.208000790019.40
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC69.807025695029.49
Buland Shahr(UP)1.00-28.5769.206400643017.22
Azamgarh(UP)0.70-41.6739.0057855760-
Bindki(UP)0.70NC37.60536053903.47
MoathDal
Barmer(Raj)23.801.28360.30460046009.52
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)9.7073.21293.904550460018.18
Peas(Dry)
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)35.00-46.151990.005075500013.41
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)30.00NC632.50541054007.45
Gopiganj(UP)10.0025162.005500550012.24
Asansol(WB)6.72-4457.236100600022.00
Basti(UP)5.5037.5191.005180508011.40
Kopaganj(UP)5.20-35254.605165515014.14
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-11.11463.30482548607.22
Sahiyapur(UP)4.00-20463.205180518012.00
Chandausi(UP)3.00-25182.80486548406.69
Saharanpur(UP)3.00NC150.104860485013.02
Gurusarai(UP)3.00-25158.705100505017.24
Allahabad(UP)2.00-42.86147.505200500013.04
Etawah(UP)2.00-42.86126.005200520020.23
Devariya(UP)2.00-20143.20523052357.84
Mehrauni(UP)2.00-20553.50410041002.50
Naugarh(UP)1.20-20160.105235525018.98
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-5027.405200515052.94
Jaunpur(UP)0.80-55.5638.20543054308.17
Thinai(ItalianMillet)
Lucknow(UP)38.00-51951.00525052505.42
Robertsganj(UP)18.008074.005280521569.50
Sehjanwa(UP)15.00-30.005225-74.17
Dadri(UP)6.0020275.0048504880-1.02
Maudaha(UP)5.0066.6756.3044004400-
Faizabad(UP)4.5012.5291.00535054008.08
Ballia(UP)3.00NC75.505340505028.37
Azamgarh(UP)1.20NC72.505185516019.47
Vikkiravandi(TN)1.00-66.6786.002963261045.89
Anandnagar(UP)0.9012.562.4052155230-
Gingee(TN)0.80-2037.2029733019-
Nawabganj(UP)0.80NC32.5055005530-
Published on December 17, 2019
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)