Pulses Prices

as on : 21-01-2020 12:10:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Barhaj(UP)23.00-523.005260-7.35
Badayoun(UP)10.00-44.44361.505185517513.96
Ruperdeeha(UP)3.00-16.006250--
Barmer(Raj)2.30-63.4952.307100700032.71
Badayoun(UP)2.00-66.67209.0066506350-
Gangoh(UP)1.407.6918.7056855795-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC61.0030005000NC
Pattambi(Ker)1.00-10.003800-NC
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)1.00-89.47188.60399241402.04
Lakhimpur(UP)1.00-33.3342.1050205000-3.09
Anandnagar(UP)0.80NC11.7052755265-
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC6.0050005000-
GreenPeas
Barmer(Raj)53.80133.911386.7038753875-7.74
Haathras(UP)39.60-79.605025--
Yusufpur(UP)5.50-5.501600-39.13
Lakhimpur(UP)1.505019.505400537015.14
MasurDal
Chakdah(WB)2.00NC57.708900840023.61
MoathDal
Barmer(Raj)6.00-15.49281.905100520022.89
Anandnagar(UP)0.90-0.905220--
Published on January 21, 2020
