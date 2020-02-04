Pulses Prices

as on : 04-02-2020 12:22:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
GreenPeas
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.58-7.585400--
Gadaura(UP)2.50NC10.00430043002.38
Atrauli(UP)2.00NC12.001440144038.46
Mehrauni(UP)1.00-20.003800-8.57
MasurDal
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00-33.33117.2069806950-
Bindki(UP)1.002517.405850585017.00
Peas(Dry)
Anandnagar(UP)1.002513.9052305215-
Mehrauni(UP)1.00NC171.0042004200NC
Published on February 04, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)