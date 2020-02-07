Pulses Prices

as on : 07-02-2020 12:55:15 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
AlasandeGram
Bangalore(Kar)210.00-10.265675.008150815015.60
Bangalore(Kar)6.00-50329.005400540013.68
Beans
Bangalore(Kar)64.00-4.483002.0055505550-9.76
Bangalore(Kar)44.00-52.172837.00102001020029.11
Bangalore(Kar)38.00137.5577.009400940044.62
Pune(Mah)36.003500641.0015005150-62.50
Mumbai(Mah)17.00142.864293.0012001400-79.31
Jalgaon(Mah)11.0083.33203.0039004200-17.02
Madhugiri(Kar)6.00-6.003400--
Kolar(Kar)4.00NC229.0017001800NC
Honnali(Kar)2.00-5049.0011601160-46.79
Jalgaon(Mah)2.00NC12.0040004400-13.98
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC66.0036003000157.14
GreenPeas
Chintamani(Kar)5.00-5.002500--
MoathDal
Bangalore(Kar)10.0042.8680.0062506250-
Published on February 07, 2020
