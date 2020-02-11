Pulses Prices

as on : 11-02-2020 11:48:02 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Karvi(UP)9.00NC374.0039454020-4.94
Badayoun(UP)7.50-6.25409.005200520014.29
English Bazar(WB)5.70-16.609700-56.45
Badayoun(UP)5.50-8.33240.506740675040.42
Lakhimpur(UP)2.603051.2050805180-2.87
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00-33.3357.0062506235-
Gangoh(UP)1.308.3324.1057255770-
Achalda(UP)1.20NC22.6047504800-
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC37.00485048508.99
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-16.6730.107300730026.41
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-28.5733.50520051508.90
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00257.107350740014.40
Achalda(UP)1.00NC39.701240012500-
Sehjanwa(UP)1.0066.6742.405255527013.01
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-12.517.4052805275-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.60-2520.00527052601.93
GreenPeas
Karvi(UP)8.0077.7823.004340467017.30
kalanwali(Har)3.20-3.0351.3032503000170.83
Lakhimpur(UP)2.0033.3321.505430540015.78
Atrauli(UP)1.00-5016.001420142036.54
MasurDal
Jahangirabad(UP)1.20NC32.707000695027.85
MoathDal
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00-30.005245--
Tanda Urmur(UP)4.00-4.003200--
Anandnagar(UP)0.80-11.111.7052355220-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.70-0.705220--
Published on February 11, 2020
pulses (commodity)