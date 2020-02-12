Pulses Prices

as on : 12-02-2020 11:25:42 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Aligarh(UP)20.00NC700.00525052509.38
Gazipur(UP)6.40255.56110.70518052803.60
Aligarh(UP)4.0033.3333.0056005650-5.88
Gazipur(UP)3.2077.7884.90571057304.96
Gazipur(UP)2.807599.308040800025.63
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC70.0022002200-38.89
Achalda(UP)1.202040.901250012400-
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)1.00-50191.6037613809-3.74
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6723.6048004750-
Mehrauni(UP)1.00NC115.00370035005.71
Vilaspur(UP)1.00NC10.3077757690-
Bindki(UP)1.0042.8654.80491049402.51
Bindki(UP)1.002520.008200824023.31
Bindki(UP)1.00-603.5072307200-
Anandnagar(UP)0.8014.2918.2052705280-
Sehjanwa(UP)0.80-2043.205260525513.12
GreenPeas
Haldwani(Utr)26.102075169.9020001900161.10
kalanwali(Har)3.406.2554.7031003250158.33
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.406.2514.90445044504.71
Gazipur(UP)3.30-13.1613.105160498018.35
Aligarh(UP)3.00-91.4338.00525052002.94
Viswan(UP)3.00-17.004300-1.18
Mehrauni(UP)1.00NC21.00380038005.56
Jafarganj(UP)0.60NC1.205370486022.05
MasurDal
Bankura Sadar(WB)14.00-22.22561.0067006700-
Gazipur(UP)3.80NC90.00562057006.64
Bindki(UP)0.60-4018.005810585016.20
Peas(Dry)
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00-50235.0052505240-
Gazipur(UP)4.005.2631.60543054004.83
Tanda Urmur(UP)2.50-44.4439.5032003200-
Mehrauni(UP)1.00NC174.00420042005.00
Anandnagar(UP)0.70NC16.5052405225-
Published on February 12, 2020
