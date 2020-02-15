Pulses Prices

as on : 15-02-2020 05:31:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Ghaziabad(UP)90.001400325.508400800027.27
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)45.0028.57220.007250720036.79
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)40.0014.29930.00425043501.19
Rajkot(Guj)38.00NC1073.3038853950-7.50
Agra(UP)25.00-7.41693.50528052508.20
Rajkot(Guj)22.5012.51277.305750640027.78
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00NC523.0048005060-10.28
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)20.00-20374.006300632557.50
Muradabad(UP)14.00-6.67466.00518052004.65
Ghaziabad(UP)11.0083.33316.007600700015.15
Badayoun(UP)8.5013.33417.505210520014.51
Akbarpur(UP)8.0077.7821.509020911034.63
Akbarpur(UP)7.5066.6735.0059306000-0.34
Akbarpur(UP)6.5044.4438.0050505100-1.37
Gondal(UP)6.20NC207.20543054303.43
Rajkot(Guj)5.00-68.75154.007150735032.41
Muradabad(UP)5.002596.506790671029.33
Badayoun(UP)4.00-27.27244.506770674041.04
Rasda(UP)4.00-2039.0052205350-
Jangipura(UP)4.0015044.20513051802.60
Gazipur(UP)3.60-43.75114.30518051803.60
Agra(UP)3.50NC82.00604060008.83
Muradabad(UP)3.00-14.2924.506880663021.23
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.0020173.0058005985-
Bhehjoi(UP)3.002048.906750680053.41
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50-16.67151.0051505215-2.18
Agra(UP)2.50-28.5770.506550650049.54
Agra(UP)2.50-37.590.508650888031.06
Agra(UP)2.50NC16.508550862022.14
Gazipur(UP)2.50-21.8887.40570057104.78
Jangipura(UP)2.502531.208060800026.53
Lakhimpur(UP)2.20-15.3853.4050505080-3.07
Agra(UP)2.00NC12.0056505650-5.83
Mathura(UP)2.00-33.3392.808600860040.98
Gazipur(UP)2.00-28.57101.308050804025.78
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00-33.3362.0062506250-
Gondal(UP)1.50NC26.4076907690-
Basti(UP)1.50-4044.70526052452.33
Farukhabad(UP)1.505041.8044504750-4.30
Jahangirabad(UP)1.502537.90580057505.94
Gangoh(UP)1.30NC25.4057505725-
Sahiyapur(UP)1.30-23.53135.50526052501.94
Sehjanwa(UP)1.202045.405250526012.90
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00-5071.0024002200-33.33
Pattambi(Ker)1.00NC13.0019001900-32.14
Suratgarh(Raj)1.00-87.5102.006690670531.18
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-16.6739.1079007700-
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-16.6714.6079008200-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC31.107400730028.14
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC34.50520052008.90
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC8.107400735015.18
Fatehpur(UP)0.80NC28.5053105300-0.38
Fatehpur(UP)0.70NC8.908400811522.45
Fatehpur(UP)0.60-33.3335.708225824019.55
Fatehpur(UP)0.60-33.3323.80490048903.81
Soharatgarh(UP)0.60NC20.60526552701.84
Utraula(UP)0.60NC1.2076857760-
GreenPeas
Rudrapur(Utr)50.00252050.001000100053.85
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)35.00-35.004275-12.50
Tamkuhi Road(UP)6.00-14.29253.201300155036.84
Visnagar(Guj)5.00-45.0551.2033253403-15.93
Akbarpur(UP)3.60-3.605820--
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.20-5.8818.10445044504.71
Muradabad(UP)3.00-3.004740-5.33
Agra(UP)3.00-3.005250-5.42
Kalol(Guj)2.501503.5036003875-12.20
Gondal(UP)2.40-3.605300-20.73
Mawana(UP)2.00NC16.7018701825-
Gazipur(UP)2.00-39.3915.105100516016.97
Viswan(UP)2.00-33.3319.0042504300NC
Jangipura(UP)2.00-16.678.805120497017.43
Utraula(UP)1.60-1.605360--
Lakhimpur(UP)1.50-2523.005400543012.97
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.20-53.498.7855005400-
Atrauli(UP)1.00NC17.001440142038.46
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.0066.678.2014001300-
Sultanpurchilkana(UP)1.00NC2.0012601260-
Bhiloda(Guj)0.70-61.114.0034003563-
Vadgam(Guj)0.60-79.3151.9036003562-10.85
Nakud(UP)0.60NC1.2018001700-
MasurDal
Gazipur(UP)3.50-7.8993.50560056206.26
Agra(UP)3.002076.508150815031.45
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC125.2070507050-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.502534.206950700026.94
Peas(Dry)
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)55.0010990.00480048506.08
Sehjanwa(UP)25.0025260.0052355250-
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00-20.006000--
Akbarpur(UP)7.50114.2925.2059506000-
Gondal(UP)6.50-4.4166.705550555014.43
Gazipur(UP)5.5037.537.10540054304.25
Tanda Urmur(UP)5.0010044.5032003200-
Muradabad(UP)5.0025125.5046804750NC
Basti(UP)4.50-30.77115.205225523019.16
Sahiyapur(UP)4.00-11.11178.705220523016.52
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC22.6051505300-
Utraula(UP)0.8033.333.7055405535-
Published on February 15, 2020
