Pulses Prices

as on : 18-02-2020 11:12:25 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Manalurpet(TN)42.0031.25102.406784711436.09
Barhaj(UP)30.00-3.23416.00525052503.96
Aligarh(UP)15.00-25715.00525052509.38
Ballia(UP)5.00-37.5124.50525052608.25
Mirzapur(UP)4.50NC91.00596558507.48
Pilibhit(UP)4.5080136.20517052104.97
Mirzapur(UP)4.00NC106.50537053756.87
Mirzapur(UP)3.5016.6793.5088608766-
Bilsi(UP)3.30-52.8678.106700680045.65
Aligarh(UP)3.00-2536.0056505600-5.04
Safdarganj(UP)3.00-40106.70515051503.00
Lakhimpur(UP)2.20NC55.6050205050-3.65
Shahganj(UP)2.00-2.005210--
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-2076.408600820044.54
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)1.5050193.1036003761-7.86
Achalda(UP)1.202043.101250012500-
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6725.8042504800-
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00-16.6746.405255525013.01
Fatehpur(UP)0.8014.299.708410840022.59
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-12.518.9052855270-
Fatehpur(UP)0.7016.6724.50490049003.81
Soharatgarh(UP)0.70NC18.50596060154.01
Fatehpur(UP)0.60-2529.1053205310-0.19
Fatehpur(UP)0.60NC36.308200822519.19
GreenPeas
Mehmoodabad(UP)7.002.9463.3022902240-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)6.00NC259.201300130036.84
Ballia(UP)5.00-5.005250-20.14
Safdarganj(UP)3.50-7.005150--
Mirzapur(UP)3.00-3.005480-24.26
Tamkuhi Road(UP)2.50-21.8820.60445044504.71
Pilibhit(UP)2.50-47.9210.30482548407.82
Roorkee(Utr)2.20-4521.2020002500316.67
Aligarh(UP)2.00-33.3340.00525052502.94
Lakhimpur(UP)1.50NC24.505400540012.97
Peas(Dry)
Sehjanwa(UP)30.0020290.0052405235-
Shahganj(UP)30.00NC80.0052605640-
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-11.1147.505620534014.23
Tanda Urmur(UP)3.00-4047.5032003200-
Ballia(UP)3.00-2524.5053505350-
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-14.2917.1052305240-
Published on February 18, 2020
