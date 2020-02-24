Pulses Prices

as on : 24-02-2020 01:48:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Aligarh(UP)20.0033.33735.00520052508.33
Badayoun(UP)8.00-5.88425.505180521013.85
Karvi(UP)7.00-22.22381.0038703945-3.49
Badayoun(UP)6.5062.5251.006790677041.46
Bhehjoi(UP)3.5016.6752.406550675048.86
Aligarh(UP)3.00NC39.0056505650-5.04
Ruperdeeha(UP)3.00-2569.0062506250-
Kayamganj(UP)2.00-20106.5046304790-4.14
Gangoh(UP)1.407.6926.8057855750-
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-33.3341.9053505400-6.96
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-16.6738.707950792531.40
Mehrauni(UP)1.00NC116.00380037005.56
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00NC47.405240525512.69
GreenPeas
kalanwali(Har)6.0076.4760.7030003100150.00
Aligarh(UP)5.0015045.0051005250NC
Gorakhpur(MP)4.50-6.903905--
Karvi(UP)4.50-43.7527.504300434016.22
Mehrauni(UP)1.00NC22.004000380011.11
MasurDal
Bankura Sadar(WB)16.0014.29577.0069006700-
Peas(Dry)
Sehjanwa(UP)15.00-50305.0052355240-
Tanda Urmur(UP)4.505052.0032003200-
Mehrauni(UP)1.00NC175.004300420010.26
Published on February 24, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)