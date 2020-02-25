Pulses Prices

as on : 25-02-2020 10:22:31 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Raath(UP)9.50-42.503950--
Raath(UP)7.40-28.604950--
Raath(UP)6.00-6.004150--
Raath(UP)4.00-4.006100--
Gazipur(UP)3.805.56118.10526051805.20
Gazipur(UP)3.202890.60580057003.57
Gazipur(UP)3.20-13.905200--
Ruperdeeha(UP)3.00NC72.0062306250-
Gazipur(UP)2.4020103.708280805028.97
Ramanagara(Kar)2.0010074.0020002400-37.50
MasurDal
Gazipur(UP)3.00-14.2996.505800560013.73
Peas(Dry)
Raath(UP)7.00-16.005100--
Gazipur(UP)3.80-30.9140.905500540012.24
Published on February 25, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)