Pulses Prices

as on : 27-02-2020 10:30:02 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Ruperdeeha(UP)3.00NC75.0062506230-
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC78.0018001800-43.75
Lakhimpur(UP)1.00-33.3359.7049804970-3.86
Lakhimpur(UP)1.00-509.0054105400-
Published on February 27, 2020
