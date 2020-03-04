Pulses Prices

as on : 04-03-2020 11:28:08 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Chorichora(UP)38.0026.67115.10596059453.92
Chorichora(UP)30.0025110.00526552400.77
Mangrol(Guj)19.20-61.703780--5.50
Bareilly(UP)13.50-46885.70506052002.22
Badayoun(UP)12.0050437.50512551806.77
Bareilly(UP)10.50-12.5405.007850795025.80
Badayoun(UP)4.00-38.46255.006830679042.29
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC84.0014001400-61.11
Lakhimpur(UP)2.0010061.7049204980-4.84
Akbarpur(UP)2.00-73.3337.0057505930-4.49
Akbarpur(UP)1.80-72.3139.8050505050-2.70
Robertsganj(UP)1.50NC16.80523552503.15
Gangoh(UP)1.20-14.2928.0057905785-
Achalda(UP)1.20NC44.301150012500-
Achalda(UP)1.202028.0046004620-
Mehrauni(UP)1.00NC117.00380038005.56
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00NC48.405255524013.01
Akbarpur(UP)1.00-87.522.509150902034.56
Anandnagar(UP)0.8014.2921.4052755270-
Bindki(UP)0.80-2020.808000820019.94
Bindki(UP)0.70-3055.50482049100.84
GreenPeas
Barmer(Raj)38.30137.891608.6037003700-9.09
Lakhimpur(UP)1.50NC26.005400540012.97
Akbarpur(UP)1.50-58.335.1055105820-
Mehrauni(UP)1.00NC23.004000400011.11
Peas(Dry)
Sehjanwa(UP)20.0033.33325.0051705235-
Bareilly(UP)7.50-40145.00480047502.67
Akbarpur(UP)1.50-8026.705800595010.69
Mehrauni(UP)1.00NC176.004300430010.26
Anandnagar(UP)0.7016.6717.8052605230-
Robertsganj(UP)0.60-2512.9053655275-
Published on March 04, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)