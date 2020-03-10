Pulses Prices

as on : 10-03-2020 10:37:08 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Gorakhpur(MP)18.00-4.7639.9037003350-
Balarampur(WB)0.59-0.595220--5.43
Peas(Dry)
Sahiyapur(UP)5.0025183.705150522014.96
Published on March 10, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)