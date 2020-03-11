Pulses Prices

as on : 11-03-2020 10:37:43 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
English Bazar(WB)6.208.7722.809700970056.45
Viswan(UP)3.00-12.004300-NC
Soharatgarh(UP)1.0042.8619.50596559604.28
Anandnagar(UP)0.80NC2.4052755255-
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-12.522.1051805275-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.60NC21.20527052651.93
Published on March 11, 2020
