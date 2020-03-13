Pulses Prices

as on : 13-03-2020 04:18:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Viswan(UP)8.00166.6720.0043004300NC
Lakhimpur(UP)1.505010.5054005410-
Lakhimpur(UP)1.20-4062.9049404920-4.08
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC86.0018001800-64.00
Soharatgarh(UP)0.90-18.1821.50592059403.50
Anandnagar(UP)0.80NC3.2052805275-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.8014.2922.70523052401.16
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-12.523.6052155210-
Published on March 13, 2020
