Pulses Prices

as on : 16-03-2020 02:08:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Mihipurwa(UP)15.00-15.005650--
Mangrol(Guj)14.50-24.4876.2035503780-5.33
Sehjanwa(UP)8.0070056.405210525512.04
Balrampur(UP)2.50-16.6752.50540054001.89
Mehrauni(UP)2.00-2.003900--
Dhoraji(Guj)1.20203.9035303605-12.41
Achalda(UP)1.20NC45.501160011500-
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6729.0047004600-
Balrampur(UP)1.00NC17.0075007400-
Anandnagar(UP)0.8014.2924.4051855215-
Peas(Dry)
Sehjanwa(UP)4.00-80329.0053005170-
Mehrauni(UP)3.00200179.0037004300-5.13
Ait(UP)1.30-1.304010--0.25
Balrampur(UP)1.00NC4.205400540020.00
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-14.2919.1053005285-
Published on March 16, 2020
