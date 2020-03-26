Pulses Prices

as on : 26-03-2020 04:44:07 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Sindhanur(Kar)56.00124461.0038503840-12.50
Muradabad(UP)8.00100497.00506050601.61
Manjeri(Ker)4.00NC88.0069506950NC
Muradabad(UP)3.30230107.706860686030.05
Kolar(Kar)2.00-77.78255.0025002300-61.54
Kolar(Kar)2.00NC18.0097569792-
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC64.009600960031.51
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC19.00106001060035.90
Muradabad(UP)1.5087.526.806860686019.83
Kadur(Kar)1.00-1.001000--
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC89.0050007000-9.09
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC32.00660066004.76
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC10.007600760011.76
Kottakkal(Ker)0.90NC22.2041202650-38.96
GreenPeas
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC31.00123001250055.70
Rishikesh(Utr)0.70-68.1811.1032502700475.22
Peas(Dry)
Muradabad(UP)4.00100140.50476047603.48
Published on March 26, 2020
