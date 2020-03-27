Pulses Prices

as on : 27-03-2020 04:48:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Siliguri(WB)65.0027.452220.008500800054.55
Siliguri(WB)52.001.962220.008000800045.45
Sindhanur(Kar)26.00-53.57487.0039503850-10.23
Kolar(Kar)4.00100259.0032002500-50.77
Manjeri(Ker)4.00NC96.00715069502.88
Manjeri(Ker)4.00NC96.008050695015.83
Chikkamagalore(Kar)1.00-8066.002857156911.60
Honnali(Kar)1.00NC54.0025001800-8.53
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC90.0044005000-20.00
Palakkad(Ker)1.00-5020.00126001060061.54
GreenPeas
Rishikesh(Utr)3.00328.5714.1033003250484.07
MasurDal
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)2.20-4.3515.008000800033.33
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.0033.33580.5069006900-
Published on March 27, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)