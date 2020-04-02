Pulses Prices

as on : 02-04-2020 03:41:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
AlasandeGram
Gulbarga(Kar)521.00-58.721783.0051554810-
Yadgir(Kar)170.00-13.711237.0048795218-
Bangalore(Kar)164.00-62.736809.009550835017.90
Sedam(Kar)85.00-85.005234--
Gorakhpur(UP)65.0030394.0079008200-
Siliguri(WB)42.00-35.38705.009200800041.54
Chorichora(UP)35.004073.2080008200-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)25.00-60.32481.008600807532.92
Ajuha(UP)7.0016.6765.0079507960-
Devariya(UP)5.00-16.6776.7076657325-
Gazipur(UP)3.50-12.551.008460825028.18
Dharwar(Kar)3.00-3.005200--
Kosikalan(UP)3.00-33.3393.408570850033.91
Utraula(UP)3.00-6.2514.7082708250-
Shimoga(Kar)2.00-2.0011500--
Kasganj(UP)1.80NC56.208620860037.26
Farukhabad(UP)1.50NC33.508600770032.31
Ajuha(UP)1.502511.1055505560-
Vishalpur(UP)1.20-8040.008100785030.43
Mangalore(Kar)1.00-1.008000--
Etah(UP)1.00-5044.308600860027.41
Jaunpur(UP)1.00-44.4423.208425790023.35
Khurja(UP)1.00-28.5782.107810813525.16
Agra(UP)1.00-5066.505720535027.68
Agra(UP)1.00-71.4373.508850865030.53
Banda(UP)0.80-6823.008150802026.36
Unnao(UP)0.80-33.335.608200815041.38
Kopaganj(UP)0.80-73.3359.307960820026.85
AvareDal
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-60198.004250425011.84
Beans
Bangalore(Kar)332.00277.273632.006500545016.07
Sindhanur(Kar)153.00488.46640.0041503950-5.68
Bareilly(UP)85.006.251068.70497550000.81
Gulbarga(Kar)83.00-50304.0042024222-
Sedam(Kar)70.00-70.004097--
Gorakhpur(UP)60.0014.29595.6060006025-
Gorakhpur(UP)55.0010318.4052005230-
Siliguri(WB)51.00-51.008800--
Lingasugur(Kar)41.0064138.0044003850-7.37
Siliguri(WB)40.00-11.112389.009000800063.64
Bangalore(Kar)39.00-41.79741.009800980044.12
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)37.00146.67201.004000280014.29
Barhaj(UP)37.0012.12655.00528052501.15
Bangalore(Kar)36.00-79.663346.00110001105030.95
Bangalore(Kar)36.00-52163.00115009600-
Chorichora(UP)35.0016.67200.0052255260NC
Siliguri(WB)35.00-22.222389.009000800063.64
Chorichora(UP)32.006.67197.10602560505.06
Bangalore(Kar)26.00-61.19101.00100008650-
Bareilly(UP)25.00316.67203.00600060004.71
Yadgir(Kar)22.00100025.0040603788-
Agra(UP)22.0083.33759.50524062609.62
Yadgir(Kar)20.00-20.007994--
Nargunda(Kar)18.0080458.0039504000-19.83
Bangalore(Kar)17.00-85.832084.0052504450-9.48
Dharwar(Kar)16.00-16.003912--
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)15.0076.47263.006000600010.09
Haliyala(Kar)14.00-14.002350--
Mangalore(Kar)14.00-14.008800--
Kolar(Kar)12.00140280.0052005500-20.00
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)10.0042.86113.009400945045.74
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)10.00NC305.005600568010.56
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)10.00-10.005580--
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)8.50112.512.509400930036.23
Gorakhpur(UP)7.5015.3814.0056005640-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)7.50-7.508000--
Banda(UP)7.00-30104.0057805800-
Pilibhit(UP)7.00-7.004955--
Ajuha(UP)6.0033.3374.508300830043.10
Haliyala(Kar)5.00-5.007800--
Bareilly(UP)5.00233.33425.508000800028.21
Devariya(UP)5.00-16.6776.3058405835-
Pilibhit(UP)5.00NC151.00515052906.08
Ajuha(UP)5.002565.20545054500.46
Gazipur(UP)5.0056.2518.9055005200-
Ballia(UP)4.00NC144.505650565012.33
Devariya(UP)3.50-12.580.30524552400.87
Gorakhpur(UP)3.50-3.508640--
Gazipur(UP)3.50133.33100.106000600012.78
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)3.00-3.002900--
Tumkur(Kar)3.00-3.002800--
Kottayam(Ker)3.00-6.009900-25.32
Ballia(UP)3.00-3.005650--
Gorakhpur(UP)3.002526.3089757800-
Ajuha(UP)3.0036.3611.007200720025.22
Gazipur(UP)3.0050111.909400943046.19
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)3.00NC51.008600860052.62
Kottayam(Ker)2.50-6.505700--8.06
Ajuha(UP)2.5066.6730.806675665037.91
Gazipur(UP)2.5056.25126.205600567019.66
Vishalpur(UP)2.4071.4344.8061506250-
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-2.002950--
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC68.00106001060045.21
Maur(UP)2.00-2.005200-0.19
Kopaganj(UP)2.00-37.586.9052005250NC
Ajuha(UP)2.0033.3330.30497550005.85
Rasda(UP)2.0033.3348.5056305610-
Hardoi(UP)1.8028.5772.105820582013.01
Sahiyapur(UP)1.50-40141.50523552503.87
Agra(UP)1.505086.506250625016.82
Agra(UP)1.50NC75.006950700064.30
Agra(UP)1.50-2596.008900902035.88
Agra(UP)1.50-1.505250--
Vishalpur(UP)1.502544.608005820024.11
Kasganj(UP)1.40-41.6764.20524052006.50
Utraula(UP)1.30-1.305610--
Etah(UP)1.20-4064.00525052008.47
Farukhabad(UP)1.202043.808050762027.78
Farukhabad(UP)1.202046.00490046805.38
Kasganj(UP)1.20-4069.908600860028.36
Channarayapatna(Kar)1.00-1.001666--
Chikkamagalore(Kar)1.00-8072.0025002500-2.34
Chintamani(Kar)1.00-2.003900--
Davangere(Kar)1.00-1.004500--
Doddaballa Pur(Kar)1.00-2.003100--
Honnali(Kar)1.00NC56.003150300015.26
Malur(Kar)1.00-9.002500--29.99
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC92.0045005000-18.18
Shimoga(Kar)1.00-66.674.001150012000-
Shimoga(Kar)1.00-806.0098009750-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC34.008300830031.75
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC2.001260012600-
Azamgarh(UP)1.00-93.33125.40523052500.87
Etah(UP)1.00-54.5561.009000865038.04
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-33.3319.308560865020.56
Agra(UP)1.00-5013.0056205650-10.08
Agra(UP)1.00-6020.009500927036.69
Khurja(UP)0.80-38.46108.107295800026.10
Khurja(UP)0.80-60156.8052105220-1.42
Khurja(UP)0.70-41.6732.107410800514.35
Hardoi(UP)0.70NC56.0048604900-6.18
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)0.70-304.80554055406.54
Khurja(UP)0.60-57.14107.80581057204.50
Utraula(UP)0.60NC3.0085008500-
MasurDal
Gorakhpur(UP)12.00-12.005900--
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)12.0038089.005850595017.00
Gazipur(UP)3.0050106.005800584017.89
Vishalpur(UP)3.00NC47.5061006250-
Agra(UP)2.00-33.3381.507800760028.93
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.50-50585.0078007200-
Khurja(UP)0.80-42.86103.107055700014.72
Peas(Dry)
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)15.00114.29236.006050585023.47
Sahiyapur(UP)5.00316.67193.905240528512.93
Gazipur(UP)4.006051.205700585023.91
Devariya(UP)3.00-14.2982.005232523010.61
Ballia(UP)1.00-5034.505850580016.07
Jaunpur(UP)1.00NC24.405850543019.63
Kannauj(UP)1.00NC35.905200520010.64
Utraula(UP)0.9012.57.5057105710-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.8033.334.00506052209.41
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-14.2921.2052705300-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)0.60NC8.3058205820-
Published on April 02, 2020
