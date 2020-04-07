Pulses Prices

as on : 07-04-2020 03:13:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Siliguri(WB)51.0045.712487.009000900063.64
Gorakhpur(UP)50.00-16.67645.6059256000-
Nargunda(Kar)47.00161.11505.0039553950-19.73
Siliguri(WB)47.0034.292487.008500900054.55
Lucknow(UP)41.00-8.891475.50502548502.55
Gorakhpur(UP)40.00-27.27358.4052255200-
H.B. Halli(Kar)35.00-35.006500--
Chorichora(UP)32.00NC229.10595060253.75
Chorichora(UP)28.00-20228.0052255225NC
Kustagi(Kar)27.00-27.005700--
Agra(UP)24.009.09783.50524052409.62
Nargunda(Kar)22.0022.2240.008221770048.07
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)21.00-43.24222.004000400014.29
Rishikesh(Utr)15.00-15.001500--
Kolar(Kar)14.0016.67294.0048005200-26.15
Haathras(UP)13.00-35161.009800980038.03
Lucknow(UP)12.00-50723.00577056007.25
Aligarh(UP)11.00-45811.00520052007.22
Saharanpur(UP)11.0037.5213.90583058006.78
Saharanpur(UP)8.0060209.00525052000.38
Gorakhpur(UP)7.00133.3333.3089508975-
Ajuha(UP)6.00NC80.508400830044.83
Gazipur(UP)5.6060105.705900600010.90
Kolar(Kar)5.0040024.001020010400-
Badayoun(UP)5.00NC468.50509050803.88
Ajuha(UP)5.00NC70.20570054505.07
Saharanpur(UP)5.00100298.808730822551.83
Allahabad(UP)4.5012.5127.00506051000.20
Raath(UP)4.50-33.8253.8039003850-
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)4.0033.337.0032502900-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)4.00-60234.007625766034.96
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-20126.00534556757.55
Buland Shahr(UP)4.00100109.60528052001.54
Gazipur(UP)4.0060130.205450560016.45
Saharanpur(UP)4.0033.3323.208700803037.01
Barabanki(UP)4.00-28.5726.00547051004.99
Haathras(UP)4.00-6098.509200900041.54
Saharanpur(UP)3.50133.335.0072257020-
Devariya(UP)3.20-3679.5058655840-
H.B. Halli(Kar)3.00-3.004400--
Nanjangud(Kar)3.00-3.003800--
Maur(UP)3.00505.00524052000.96
Allahabad(UP)3.00NC54.007420680030.63
Azamgarh(UP)3.0020062.90602559204.97
Azamgarh(UP)3.00200128.40523052300.87
Faizabad(UP)3.002081.305450520011.22
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)3.00-62.5946.00447543500.56
Kopaganj(UP)3.005089.90524052000.77
Milak(UP)3.00-16.679.2048305000-
Basti(UP)2.70-77.547.60586059152.09
Ajuha(UP)2.60433.406900667542.56
Gorakhpur(UP)2.50-28.576.0089008640-
Pilibhit(UP)2.50-50153.50505051504.02
Ajuha(UP)2.50-16.6713.507320720027.30
Mathura(UP)2.50NC101.208850850036.15
Gazipur(UP)2.50-16.67114.409600940049.30
Balrampur(UP)2.502563.00550054003.77
Allahabad(UP)2.20-2.207400--
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)2.00-2.002000--
Bagepalli(Kar)2.00-2.002599--
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC70.00111001060052.05
Palakkad(Ker)2.0010022.00136001260074.36
Pratapgarh(UP)2.00NC29.5061506000-0.81
Basti(UP)2.00-71.4353.70522552401.26
Faizabad(UP)2.00NC40.20600060007.14
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)2.00-60381.006600660036.08
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-50108.00591560009.74
Devariya(UP)2.00-42.8682.30525052450.96
Ajuha(UP)2.00NC32.30510049758.51
Agra(UP)2.0010015.0058005620-7.20
Dankaur(UP)2.0033.333.5085457942-
Milak(UP)2.00-2010.0080107960-
Faizabad(UP)1.80-2835.5010000940051.52
Jaunpur(UP)1.808037.70540056008.87
Basti(UP)1.70-8338.208940781544.89
Sahiyapur(UP)1.7013.33143.20523052353.77
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)1.6014.296.0080007450-
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50-2524.509450905045.38
Khurja(UP)1.5087.5158.3052805210-0.09
Mirzapur(UP)1.50-25107.509725944549.62
Kayamganj(UP)1.50-25116.10492048802.29
Agra(UP)1.50NC97.508950890036.64
Rasda(UP)1.50-2550.0052605630-
Etawah(UP)1.407548.10130001350096.97
Kasganj(UP)1.40NC65.60523052406.30
Buland Shahr(UP)1.4027.2754.30588058005.76
Hardoi(UP)1.4010057.4050504860-2.51
Khurja(UP)1.30116.67109.10588558105.85
Mainpuri(UP)1.30302.3052305250-
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)1.30-485.8049504950-
Etawah(UP)1.20-4022.208650845032.57
Buland Shahr(UP)1.205038.708610728049.74
Kayamganj(UP)1.20NC43.108075802533.47
Balrampur(UP)1.20NC20.0076007500-
Dankaur(UP)1.20502.0083107355-
Khurja(UP)1.1037.5109.208615729548.92
Buland Shahr(UP)1.1057.1414.808615740033.57
Puranpur(UP)1.10NC2.2086108150-
Chickkaballapura(Kar)1.00-1.004000--
Doddaballa Pur(Kar)1.00NC3.0033003100-
Gundlupet(Kar)1.00-9011.0048004000-
Malur(Kar)1.00NC10.0020002500-43.99
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC93.0044004500-20.00
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC35.007600830020.63
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC12.009100860033.82
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00-33.3334.50524051600.38
Aligarh(UP)1.00NC41.0057505500-11.54
Auraiya(UP)1.00-33.3318.5057005100-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-37.540.50585057505.88
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-33.3337.00525050409.38
Kasganj(UP)1.00-16.6770.909000860034.33
Soharatgarh(UP)1.002523.70523052302.55
Kayamganj(UP)1.00NC47.5056008025-2.18
Agra(UP)1.00NC21.009500950036.69
Hardoi(UP)1.00-44.4473.106350582023.30
Vilaspur(UP)1.00NC12.3080207990-
Tulsipur(UP)1.00NC10.7054505250-
Mainpuri(UP)1.00NC41.708980850035.04
Sehjanwa(UP)1.00NC59.005240525012.69
Khurja(UP)0.9028.5733.008610741032.87
Chandoli(UP)0.8014.291.50532551005.86
Faizabad(UP)0.80-0.8010200--
Farukhabad(UP)0.80-33.3344.608200805030.16
Farukhabad(UP)0.80-2020.108600856021.13
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80-46.6733.408600800047.64
Anandnagar(UP)0.70NC25.8052455245-
Etawah(UP)0.70-12.518.10495046003.13
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-58.8239.508365822026.36
Jahangirabad(UP)0.70-41.6710.008600800033.85
Soharatgarh(UP)0.7016.6723.70598059303.82
Azamgarh(UP)0.60-2514.708905785043.63
Farukhabad(UP)0.60-5046.60500049007.53
Fatehpur(UP)0.60-62.527.40490048401.66
Puwaha(UP)0.60NC16.407850785028.69
Bharthna(UP)0.60-253.608900860039.06
GreenPeas
Rudauli(UP)6.60-5.7147.6021702800-1.36
Rishikesh(Utr)2.20-26.6716.3022003300289.38
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC33.00146001410084.81
Fatehabad(Har)0.80-92.45110.902200320037.50
MasurDal
Haathras(UP)25.001150684.00625065005.93
Gorakhpur(UP)12.504.1724.5058005900-
Saharanpur(UP)5.50-8.33201.606800720013.71
Gazipur(UP)5.0066.67111.005800580017.89
Azamgarh(UP)3.00114.2933.3053005850-
Basti(UP)2.60-67.534.9058405850-
Agra(UP)2.00NC83.507880780030.25
Faizabad(UP)1.80-1.806500--
Dankaur(UP)1.40404.4070007122-
Khurja(UP)1.2050104.307055705514.72
Buland Shahr(UP)1.205038.707050705016.14
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-33.3336.707000695020.69
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.00-33.33586.0078007800-
MoathDal
Arasikere(Kar)20.00-20.007900--
Peas(Dry)
Raath(UP)425.00-86.943694.0044504050-
Shahganj(UP)10.00-66.6790.005940526015.12
Basti(UP)7.50NC130.205230525012.72
Barabanki(UP)4.50-8.005250--
Maur(UP)4.20-4.205250-9.83
Kopaganj(UP)4.20-35.38110.505250525013.15
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)4.00-73.331019.005350515019.29
Faizabad(UP)3.50NC38.505975580014.90
Sahiyapur(UP)3.50-30197.405220524012.50
Pratapgarh(UP)3.00-14.2949.005860580018.98
Gazipur(UP)3.00-2554.205960570029.57
Saharanpur(UP)2.50NC86.205800590031.82
Azamgarh(UP)2.20-87.43176.905255524012.65
Devariya(UP)2.00-33.3384.005255523211.10
Auraiya(UP)1.50114.295.004800560020.00
Etawah(UP)1.50-4081.105500550015.18
Tanda Urmur(UP)0.80-86.6758.8056802600-
Anandnagar(UP)0.60NC21.8052805270-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.60-254.605800506025.41
Balrampur(UP)0.60-407.305400530014.89
Published on April 07, 2020
