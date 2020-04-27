Pulses Prices

as on : 27-04-2020 12:13:39 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Bijay Nagar(Raj)85.5098.841047.5038503750-1.28
Dahod(Guj)80.20-8.761176.7040503930-4.26
Bharuasumerpur(UP)70.002233.33158.60420038005.00
Lingasugur(Kar)68.00385.71245.0040954310-13.79
Lucknow(UP)47.00-2.081646.50470048601.73
Lucknow(UP)35.00-22.221361.5072507200-
Ghaziabad(UP)25.0025425.508800880041.94
Ghaziabad(UP)25.0092.31601.0052005250-0.95
Lucknow(UP)21.00-40343.0073607330-
Ghaziabad(UP)20.0042.86395.007800780039.29
Lucknow(UP)20.00-4.76794.50560057506.87
Lucknow(UP)19.00-5189.509180918032.47
Ghaziabad(UP)16.0045.4551.0090008800-
Lucknow(UP)16.00-15.79724.008550847528.77
H.B. Halli(Kar)6.00100120.0060006368-
Ajuha(UP)6.009.0981.705800566011.54
Ajuha(UP)6.00-98.91648.108600860045.76
Asansol(WB)5.6086.6741.36102001000032.47
Asansol(WB)4.9044.12115.5610000980061.29
Dahod(Guj)4.0025126.305800540038.10
Milak(UP)3.007.1423.5048504850-
Ajuha(UP)2.80-6.6725.107300725025.32
Naugarh(UP)2.50-10.7155.10493050200.10
Balrampur(UP)2.50NC77.00525053002.94
Ajuha(UP)2.40-14.2945.506900685039.39
Ajuha(UP)2.20-21.4342.80485047504.75
Jaunpur(UP)2.0033.3346.20490050002.51
Khalilabad(UP)2.00NC9.0052505300-
Milak(UP)2.00-2020.5084408360-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.30NC27.5049405030-1.20
Soharatgarh(UP)1.2033.3327.20580058402.20
Bellary(Kar)1.00-1.004500--
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00-50101.005500400044.74
Tumkur(Kar)1.00-1.0012000--
Balrampur(UP)1.00NC25.2077007700-
Fatehpur(UP)0.90-30.7735.10565055658.03
Fatehpur(UP)0.90-1031.40500049507.07
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-5043.508400840024.81
Jaunpur(UP)0.70-0.708200--
Fatehpur(UP)0.60-5014.408685865023.19
GreenPeas
Bharuasumerpur(UP)26.00-26.005100-45.71
Asansol(WB)6.504.8427.006500640016.07
Durgapur(WB)5.60-3.4523.9065006400-
Soharatgarh(UP)2.2037.53.804875498010.80
Barmer(Raj)1.60-77.141642.2034003200-19.53
Balrampur(UP)1.60-1.605700--
MasurDal
Lucknow(UP)17.50-2.78712.00540054105.06
Teliamura(Tri)4.00-2035.00100001000021.95
Peas(Dry)
Bharuasumerpur(UP)180.00-18.18483.0045004500-
Lucknow(UP)36.00-23.4694.005300548012.77
Ghaziabad(UP)11.0022.2281.0060006000-
Asansol(WB)7.80-2.5205.576700660052.27
Naugarh(UP)4.60-42.573.80472051702.05
Jaunpur(UP)1.80-2834.105500570017.02
Balrampur(UP)1.00NC11.505600560019.15
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-14.2924.4049005070-
Published on April 27, 2020
