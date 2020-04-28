Pulses Prices

as on : 28-04-2020 03:41:06 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Lucknow(UP)60.0027.661706.50468047001.30
Nargunda(Kar)56.00-1.75803.0039003300-20.84
Lucknow(UP)38.008.571399.5072507250-
Lucknow(UP)37.00-37.005300--
Lucknow(UP)28.0033.33371.0073807360-
Lucknow(UP)25.0025819.50559056006.68
Lucknow(UP)17.50-7.89207.009200918032.76
H.B. Halli(Kar)5.00-5.002200--
Milak(UP)3.00NC26.5048504850-
Milak(UP)2.201022.7084808440-
Tumkur(Kar)2.00NC4.00100008500-
Bellary(Kar)1.00NC2.0045004500-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC102.005000550031.58
Tumkur(Kar)1.00NC2.001200012000-
Published on April 28, 2020
