Pulses Prices

as on : 04-05-2020 12:10:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Soundati(Kar)154.001084.62207.0038713900-
Nargunda(Kar)115.00784.62931.0039003886-20.84
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00NC481.509000900045.16
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00NC655.0049005100-6.67
Ghaziabad(UP)20.0011.11114.0095009400-
Barmer(Raj)19.50828.5776.1035007450-38.60
Dhrol(Guj)17.60-15.3895.2038253820-
Ghaziabad(UP)15.007.14432.008000800042.86
Azamgarh(UP)14.5011.54174.70498050500.81
Tarapur(Guj)8.681422.8130.1538513685-
Allahabad(UP)7.0075145.50485049601.04
Asansol(WB)7.00-13.106500--
Asansol(WB)6.70-4.2955.06102001020032.47
Viswan(UP)6.00-2526.0043004300NC
Asansol(WB)5.50-1.79126.66100001000061.29
Azamgarh(UP)4.00-4.7689.90582558152.19
Allahabad(UP)3.00-14.2965.006800689019.72
Azamgarh(UP)2.60-2.604985--
Rampur(UP)2.60-13.3335.60485048751.04
Naugarh(UP)2.40-463.6048004890-2.54
Soundati(Kar)2.00-2.005700--
Rampur(UP)2.00NC25.707180690035.47
Milak(UP)2.00NC26.7085408480-
Milak(UP)2.0011.1130.3048504840-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.60-1.604920--
Dhoraji(Guj)1.20NC5.1039553530-4.81
Azamgarh(UP)1.202018.908785875039.78
Soharatgarh(UP)1.10-26.6730.1049304900-1.40
Bellary(Kar)1.00NC5.0045004500-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC105.006500480071.05
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00NC29.20580058002.20
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6736.6048504800-
Azamgarh(UP)0.70NC6.109100901036.43
Khair(UP)0.60-404.5052005250-
MasurDal
Azamgarh(UP)0.8033.3339.2059005835-
Peas(Dry)
Asansol(WB)8.201.23221.876700670052.27
Azamgarh(UP)7.50NC205.90502550608.53
Ghaziabad(UP)6.00-25110.0060006000-
Naugarh(UP)2.60-13.3381.60469047801.41
Allahabad(UP)2.502568.505100532013.33
Soharatgarh(UP)1.20-7.699.40482048003.88
Published on May 04, 2020
