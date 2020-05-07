Pulses Prices

as on : 07-05-2020 03:24:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Rajkot(Guj)162.00-32.052023.7039453925-9.31
Dahod(Guj)117.3068.531632.5039603960-6.38
Sindhanur(Kar)65.0018.18934.0038003900-14.61
Siliguri(WB)51.0021.433088.001100010000100.00
Bijay Nagar(Raj)44.80258.41169.504875382525.00
Siliguri(WB)43.002.383088.00100001000081.82
Nargunda(Kar)41.00-64.35972.0038003900-22.87
Lucknow(UP)41.002.51612.5071507250-
Savarkundla(Guj)40.00NC288.7038503875-8.62
Lucknow(UP)40.00-16.671942.50474047502.60
Lucknow(UP)40.008.11559.0073007300-
Sirguppa(Kar)35.00218.1876.0038003900-
Rona(Kar)30.00200354.0040003896-
Ghaziabad(UP)26.0073.33155.0095009500-
Ghaziabad(UP)24.0050521.509000900045.16
Ghaziabad(UP)23.0053.33693.0050505050-3.81
Lucknow(UP)22.002.33936.50546054504.20
Narsinghgarh(MP)21.4015.68319.9037753850-0.66
Goluwala(Raj)20.60-47.31211.104875396221.88
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00-20477.008000800042.86
Lucknow(UP)20.00-4.76818.508700870031.02
Lucknow(UP)18.00-5.26298.009100910031.31
Haathras(UP)17.00183.33215.0099001040043.48
Agra(UP)16.5010906.005250525013.15
Dhrol(Guj)13.70-22.16108.9038003825-
Khujner(MP)12.90-5.15249.8038753850-3.13
Azamgarh(UP)11.00-12215.7049604975-0.40
Amreli(Guj)10.50-20.45108.1039303945-6.43
Aklera(Raj)10.00-13.003795--
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)7.0016.6755.0044004300-
Asansol(WB)7.006.3874.84102001020034.21
Asansol(WB)6.4016.36143.76100001000063.93
Kallakurichi(TN)6.00-94583.906059562413.25
Azamgarh(UP)6.00-7.69107.40580058153.76
Lingasugur(Kar)5.00-5.005980--
Ajuha(UP)5.00-16.67675.108550855044.92
Shamli(UP)5.0025109.6049004910-
Chhabra(Chhipabadod)(Raj)4.20-4.203819--
Basti(UP)4.00-2085.70496049601.22
Dahod(Guj)3.90-27.78144.206000620042.86
Devariya(UP)3.002096.8049504940-1.49
Rampur(UP)2.801240.90487048701.46
Bellary(Kar)2.7020013.5068766866-
Shamli(UP)2.70827.909000900038.46
Devariya(UP)2.50-16.6795.70584058456.47
Ajuha(UP)2.5013.6437.807350740026.18
Shamli(UP)2.50-16.6775.80568056801.43
Kasganj(UP)2.201077.80518052009.75
Naugarh(UP)2.20NC68.0049004900-0.51
Ajuha(UP)2.20-1256.706850685038.38
Shamli(UP)2.2022.2271.408875887053.02
Gowribidanoor(Kar)2.001005.0027502250-
Gundlupet(Kar)2.00NC12.0025452750-
Koppal(Kar)2.00-81.8213.0055285570-
Koppal(Kar)2.001003.0063947212-
Soundati(Kar)2.00NC4.0058005700-
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC80.00111001110052.05
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC28.00135001350062.65
Avalurpet'(TN)2.00NC11.307150667046.16
Thiryagadurgam(TN)2.00-90146.007279713930.19
Auraiya(UP)2.0010012.404800484020.00
Ajuha(UP)2.00-23.0855.70488048805.40
Dhoraji(Guj)1.80-48.5710.4037803830-9.03
Azamgarh(UP)1.80-1024.208750878039.22
Mathura(UP)1.6014.29112.909050910039.23
Savarkundla(Guj)1.50-11.763.2083137325-
Rampur(UP)1.50-16.6729.007150715034.91
Agra(UP)1.50NC111.009020906048.60
Agra(UP)1.502529.709900995043.06
Etah(UP)1.4027.2768.109050908044.80
Kasganj(UP)1.40-6.6784.009050904044.11
Auraiya(UP)1.30NC28.3054005600-
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)1.2583.82558.7439503935-3.07
Etah(UP)1.20-2072.305220520011.06
Soharatgarh(UP)1.202032.3049354945-0.30
Mainpuri(UP)1.20-2011.4052305240-
Bellary(Kar)1.10-63.3349.9035933691-13.80
Bangarpet(Kar)1.00NC4.0045004200-
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)1.00NC9.0050003500-
Chikkamagalore(Kar)1.00-7588.0022223780-13.20
Davangere(Kar)1.00NC12.0055005500-
Humanabad(Kar)1.00-66.674.0037003900-
Koppal(Kar)1.00NC2.0034183799-
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00NC19.0040004000-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC108.0045006000-30.77
Tumkur(Kar)1.00-5011.0090008000-
Tumkur(Kar)1.00NC8.001000012000-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC40.00660066004.76
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC16.008600860036.51
Azamgarh(UP)1.0042.868.809040908532.94
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6740.0048404850-
Agra(UP)1.002595.306080604015.15
Haathras(UP)1.00NC120.008900880039.06
Jhijhank(UP)1.00-6010.5048004680-
Dahod(Guj)0.90-0.908700-81.25
Charra(UP)0.9028.576.3091009120-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.9012.530.90580058156.72
Partaval(UP)0.80-33.3319.6051005135-2.39
Mainpuri(UP)0.80-2049.109050904032.12
Bharthna(UP)0.80-2012.20485048307.78
Nizar(Guj)0.75-0.754200-6.33
Chandoli(UP)0.70-41.678.4051005000-0.49
Sandila(UP)0.7016.6731.7047304730-
Bharthna(UP)0.70NC5.30560056005.16
Jhijhank(UP)0.60-2512.9061505970-
GreenPeas
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC38.001710017100106.02
MasurDal
Haathras(UP)12.00500743.007000700025.00
Shamli(UP)2.40-7.6958.507040703017.73
Agra(UP)1.505094.007060708020.68
Azamgarh(UP)1.20-2042.9059255875-
Peas(Dry)
Lucknow(UP)35.00-7.89897.005350536013.83
Auraiya(UP)30.0065043.504900515019.51
Azamgarh(UP)12.0041.18234.40495050155.77
Asansol(WB)8.406.06245.796700670048.89
Ghaziabad(UP)7.00-12.5125.0059505950-
Basti(UP)5.00-16.67175.20490049005.83
Naugarh(UP)2.504.1786.50475047502.70
Devariya(UP)2.20-1295.70497049754.41
Jaunpur(UP)2.0033.3337.605550552518.09
Soharatgarh(UP)1.101011.50483048303.43
Published on May 07, 2020
