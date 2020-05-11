Pulses Prices

as on : 11-05-2020 12:11:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
AvareDal
Shiggauv(Kar)2.00-33.335.0039004250-
Beans
Kapasan(Raj)500.0066.67800.0046504875-
Raath(UP)51.50221.88239.3048754875-
Dahod(Guj)42.10-64.111674.6038653960-8.63
Mahoba(UP)31.20-73.1610.604875487523.11
Ghaziabad(UP)24.0020501.007950800041.96
Soundati(Kar)23.00130240.0042003800-
Ghaziabad(UP)23.00-4.17544.508950900044.35
Ghaziabad(UP)17.00-26.09710.0050005050-4.76
H.B. Halli(Kar)15.00114.29142.0061005200-
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00-42.31170.0094009500-
Dahod(Guj)14.90282.05159.105650600034.52
Azamgarh(UP)14.0027.27229.7049604960-0.40
Haridwar Union(Utr)14.00-14.005250--
Muzzafarnagar(UP)7.50NC217.0056955680-
Asansol(WB)6.603.12150.3698001000060.66
Azamgarh(UP)6.508.33113.90580058003.76
Allahabad(UP)6.00NC164.00492048652.50
Allahabad(UP)6.0071.4378.507200682526.76
Asansol(WB)6.00-14.2980.84101001020032.89
Kallakurichi(TN)5.00-16.67588.906022605912.56
Muzzafarnagar(UP)5.00-28.57188.7049254910-6.46
Shamli(UP)5.00NC114.6049104900-
Gondal(UP)4.50NC259.7051505200-1.62
Sitapur(UP)4.50-31.82236.808610861051.58
Balrampur(UP)4.00-2098.00520052001.96
H.B. Halli(Kar)3.00NC8.0068007000-
Shamli(UP)2.70878.50569056801.61
Sitapur(UP)2.50-65.75172.0046805100-0.43
Shamli(UP)2.5013.6473.908865887552.84
Shamli(UP)2.40-11.1130.308960900037.85
Naugarh(UP)2.304.5570.3048104900-2.34
H.B. Halli(Kar)2.00-33.335.0033004400-
Khalilabad(UP)2.00-2015.5051255050-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.6033.3333.9049204935-2.19
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50-4067.9088658870-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.202047.70572557003.62
Bellary(Kar)1.00-5010.0045002800-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC109.00760045001.33
Tumkur(Kar)1.00NC12.0090009000-
Azamgarh(UP)1.00-44.4425.208750875039.22
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC43.80507549509.73
Soharatgarh(UP)1.0011.1131.90578058005.09
Achalda(UP)1.00NC41.0048004840-
Balrampur(UP)1.00-33.3332.4077007700-
Gondal(UP)0.90NC35.9078507850-
Charra(UP)0.90NC7.2091009100-
Fatehpur(UP)0.9012.518.508800875524.82
Jahangirabad(UP)0.9012.514.208800877534.87
Dahod(Guj)0.80-11.111.708050870067.71
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-2035.10491049305.14
Fatehpur(UP)0.7016.6738.20560056307.07
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-3046.808485849026.08
Jahangirabad(UP)0.7016.6738.008700868050.00
Haridwar Union(Utr)0.70-0.709000--
Azamgarh(UP)0.60-409.409050904033.09
GreenPeas
Raath(UP)81.0013.29152.5049505250-
Maudaha(UP)40.00-40.004925--
Karvi(UP)30.00566.6757.504900430032.43
Mahoba(UP)26.00-26.004930--
Golagokarnath(UP)9.00NC18.0048604690-3.19
Asansol(WB)7.007.6934.006400650025.49
Durgapur(WB)6.3012.530.206300650023.53
Gadaura(UP)3.5025014.5043004300-1.15
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50-5016.2857805800-
Balrampur(UP)2.40504.0057005700-
Azamgarh(UP)2.00-2.004975-11.05
Gondal(UP)1.50NC6.605610560027.79
Shamli(UP)1.50-1.505770--
Soharatgarh(UP)1.40-36.365.204910487512.36
MasurDal
Teliamura(Tri)4.5012.539.50105001000028.05
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.00NC156.7071157050-
Shamli(UP)2.608.3361.107050704017.89
Azamgarh(UP)1.00-16.6743.9059255925-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC43.507150702022.75
Peas(Dry)
Raath(UP)1551.00334.457985.8045504750-
Mahoba(UP)64.00-78.771148.90455045009.90
Maudaha(UP)33.50-51.09350.0045504500-
Azamgarh(UP)12.504.17246.90496549506.09
Ghaziabad(UP)8.0014.29133.0059005950-
Asansol(WB)7.50-10.71253.296600670046.67
Gondal(UP)3.50-7.89106.805500560013.17
Naugarh(UP)2.60489.10473047502.27
Allahabad(UP)2.50-28.5777.505200515015.56
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50NC8.9058655860-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.5036.3613.00479048303.68
Balrampur(UP)1.202017.405600570019.15
Kannauj(UP)1.00NC39.105100520027.50
