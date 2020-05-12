Pulses Prices

as on : 12-05-2020 12:10:52 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00190040.504870540010.18
Allahabad(UP)7.5025171.50495049203.13
Durgapur(WB)6.70-11.706400--
Asansol(WB)6.58-619.6864006500-
Asansol(WB)6.12-7.27156.489800980060.66
Asansol(WB)5.70-586.54101001010032.89
Allahabad(UP)5.00-16.6783.507200720026.76
Lakhimpur(UP)5.00NC108.90471047201.29
Goluwala(Raj)3.95-80.83215.054875487521.88
Dhoraji(Guj)3.90116.6714.3038553780-7.22
H.B. Halli(Kar)3.00508.0024003300-
Tumkur(Kar)3.0020011.001100010000-
Naugarh(UP)3.0030.4373.3048004810-2.54
Rampur(UP)3.007.1443.90487048701.46
Rampur(UP)2.0033.3331.007150715034.91
Soharatgarh(UP)1.60NC3.204935492012.16
Soharatgarh(UP)1.50-6.2535.4049254920-2.09
Achalda(UP)1.202042.2048004800-
Fatehpur(UP)1.1037.536.20490049104.93
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC110.00800076006.67
Tumkur(Kar)1.00NC13.0080009000-
Dhanura(UP)1.00NC2.7058005800-
Fatehpur(UP)1.0042.8647.808500848526.30
Fatehpur(UP)0.9028.5739.10560056007.07
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-11.1119.308820880025.11
Soharatgarh(UP)0.80-2032.70579057805.27
Sehjanwa(UP)0.80-5064.40491049405.59
Peas(Dry)
Asansol(WB)7.20-4260.496600660046.67
Allahabad(UP)3.504081.005200520015.56
Naugarh(UP)2.30-11.5491.40472047302.05
Soharatgarh(UP)1.7013.3314.70475047902.81
Published on May 12, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)