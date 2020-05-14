Pulses Prices

as on : 14-05-2020 12:33:54 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
AlasandeGram
Dahod(Guj)43.90330.39355.5042504400-7.61
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)26.00-54.008800--
Muskara(UP)21.30-2973.8056755675-
Ghaziabad(UP)18.00-25289.508000820021.21
Asansol(WB)6.782.7391.578100810026.56
Laxmeshwar(Kar)5.00-61.5464.004996498915.14
Ghaziabad(UP)5.00-16.67201.0058005800-
Laxmeshwar(Kar)4.0010032.0023793174-24.83
Vishalpur(UP)4.0066.6754.207750775024.80
Bellary(Kar)3.005054.705850562942.68
Jangipura(UP)3.0015.3832.808100823023.29
Shamli(UP)2.801273.408270836033.39
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.60-13.308000--5.88
Balrampur(UP)2.5066.6748.508050800027.78
Milak(UP)2.40-426.5080408030-
Puranpur(UP)2.2022.2226.208020802530.19
Tumkur(Kar)2.00NC71.001200012000-
Buland Shahr(UP)1.50NC37.508230826031.16
Golagokarnath(UP)1.40-6.6728.608010798025.94
Muskara(UP)1.308.3375.608060810027.94
Farukhabad(UP)1.20NC44.908250830026.92
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC33.0047004600-4.08
Bellary(Kar)1.00NC31.0043794469-8.10
Koppal(Kar)1.00-66.674.0034033022-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC19.208275826034.55
Soharatgarh(UP)1.0042.8627.607940800026.33
Sandila(UP)0.80NC21.5082508150-
Vilaspur(UP)0.7016.677.797950790028.64
AvareDal
Malur(Kar)2.00-2.004760--
Beans
Lalitpur(UP)150.007.14881.304880487518.16
Dahod(Guj)112.30115.131839.1039253915-7.21
Muskara(UP)46.60-7.91285.704875487521.88
Rona(Kar)45.0050399.0039504000-
Sindhanur(Kar)42.00-54.841069.0037003761-16.85
Ghaziabad(UP)30.0025764.0048004800-8.57
Barhaj(UP)25.008.7748.00530053001.92
Khujner(MP)20.30-9.38292.5038003830-5.00
Ghaziabad(UP)18.00-10208.0096009500-
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)17.00-17.005900--
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00-25579.509000880045.16
Laxmeshwar(Kar)14.0027.2741.0030593883-25.37
H.B. Halli(Kar)13.00-13.33155.0061006100-
Nargunda(Kar)13.0022557.008848900059.37
Kustagi(Kar)12.0071.43127.0061005900-
Dahod(Guj)8.60-27.12179.505700555035.71
Dahod(Guj)8.5034.9216.508200810070.83
Lakhimpur(UP)7.0016.67121.90470047001.08
Asansol(WB)6.56-3.53169.849800980060.66
Asansol(WB)6.504.8499.24101001010032.89
Ghaziabad(UP)6.00-60522.008000800042.86
Buland Shahr(UP)5.0011.11132.10504051100.80
Balrampur(UP)4.5012.5106.50520052001.96
Gondal(UP)4.30-6.52268.6051505150-1.62
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)4.00-33.3365.0049004400-
Kallakurichi(TN)4.00-50600.906589658123.16
Basti(UP)4.0033.3392.70492549000.51
Shamli(UP)4.00-20118.6048704910-
Chikkamagalore(Kar)3.0020091.0053572222109.26
Koppal(Kar)3.00-3.007191--
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.70-10.409000--5.26
Shamli(UP)2.70NC81.20568556901.52
Shamli(UP)2.50NC76.408810886551.90
Jangipura(UP)2.502560.30485048404.30
Koppal(Kar)2.00NC15.0055265528-
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)2.00-7.005500--
Nargunda(Kar)2.00-95.12974.0037003800-24.90
Tumkur(Kar)2.0010016.0090009000-
Jangipura(UP)2.002543.908800870043.09
Milak(UP)2.00-2040.0048604870-
Milak(UP)1.80-18.1834.7085708570-
Shamli(UP)1.60-33.3331.908965896037.92
Jahangirabad(UP)1.507.1450.60570057003.17
Jahangirabad(UP)1.502546.50502050008.54
Buland Shahr(UP)1.507.1464.10570057002.52
Balrampur(UP)1.502535.1077257700-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.40-6.6736.8049504925-1.59
Puranpur(UP)1.40-1.407180--
Achalda(UP)1.202044.4047004700-
Puranpur(UP)1.20NC6.4085008545-
Buland Shahr(UP)1.10NC45.508700866048.21
Puranpur(UP)1.101011.2089008890-
Bellary(Kar)1.00-66.6753.9037803698-9.31
Bellary(Kar)1.00NC12.0075005500-
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)1.00NC11.0045003600-
Davangere(Kar)1.00NC14.0060005500-
Gowribidanoor(Kar)1.00-508.0045003500-
Koppal(Kar)1.00-504.0057116394-
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)1.00-1.004600--
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00NC20.0044004000-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC112.0070006000-6.67
Tumkur(Kar)1.00NC13.001000012000-
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC28.508650855024.46
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC40.008710870050.17
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC16.208810880035.02
Buland Shahr(UP)1.00NC20.008800876034.35
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-33.33153.40495049500.51
Gondal(UP)0.905037.4078507850-
Vyra(Guj)0.80-11.111.7077507875-
Farukhabad(UP)0.80-33.3356.305000485017.65
Madhoganj(UP)0.80-33.3333.4047304720-2.67
Vilaspur(UP)0.80NC16.308350820027.48
Muskara(UP)0.8033.3325.607875798039.38
Soharatgarh(UP)0.70-12.533.40582557905.91
Sandila(UP)0.60-14.2932.3047404730-
GreenPeas
Lalitpur(UP)145.00-151.004800-23.08
Muskara(UP)50.00-50.005100-37.84
Lakhimpur(UP)40.00122.2284.00490047002.51
Gundlupet(Kar)19.00-69.3581.0027002693-
Golagokarnath(UP)8.00-11.1126.0049104860-2.19
Durgapur(WB)7.4017.4637.606400630025.49
Asansol(WB)7.304.2941.306400640025.49
Piriya Pattana(Kar)3.00-3.002400--
Gadaura(UP)3.00-14.2917.50440043001.15
Madhoganj(UP)2.40166.673.304900514015.29
Laxmeshwar(Kar)2.00-2.001953--
Balrampur(UP)2.00-16.676.0057005700-
Gondal(UP)1.606.678.205620561028.02
Soharatgarh(UP)1.507.146.704950491013.27
Shamli(UP)1.50NC3.0057805770-
Dahod(Guj)1.10-64.525.1032003700-
Koppal(Kar)1.00-66.674.0022372180-
MasurDal
Shamli(UP)1.80-30.7762.907110705018.90
Jahangirabad(UP)1.4016.6746.107160715022.92
Buland Shahr(UP)1.00-9.0945.207150701020.37
Peas(Dry)
Lalitpur(UP)120.00-7.69736.504550455014.04
Muskara(UP)61.00-15.16586.50470047508.05
Ghaziabad(UP)8.0014.29148.0060006000-
Asansol(WB)8.006.67275.996600660046.67
Gondal(UP)4.0011.11114.405500550013.17
Basti(UP)4.00-20184.20483048304.32
Naugarh(UP)3.0030.4394.40477047203.14
Sahiyapur(UP)2.00-33.33214.40485049004.53
Soharatgarh(UP)1.60-5.8816.30476047503.03
Balrampur(UP)0.80-33.3319.405600560019.15
Published on May 14, 2020
