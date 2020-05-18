Pulses Prices

as on : 18-05-2020 12:52:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
AvareDal
Shiggauv(Kar)1.00-506.0038003900-
Beans
Lalitpur(UP)140.00-6.671021.304875488018.04
Khategaon(MP)63.503613.45378.7280007012122.22
Lucknow(UP)57.0021.282046.50465047300.65
Rona(Kar)44.00-2.22443.0038053950-
Lucknow(UP)41.0013.89636.0074007260-
Lucknow(UP)39.00-20.411700.5071007100-
Barhaj(UP)32.0028780.0050005300-3.85
Ghaziabad(UP)27.00-10791.0049004800-6.67
Lucknow(UP)27.008870.508550860028.77
Goluwala(Raj)26.40568.35241.454875487521.88
Lucknow(UP)26.0015.56346.509250918033.48
Ghaziabad(UP)25.0066.67604.509000900045.16
Ghaziabad(UP)24.0033.33232.0094009600-
Lucknow(UP)22.5012.5979.00540055153.05
Hoovinahadagali(Kar)21.00-21.003950--
Haliyala(Kar)19.00137.535.0074007000-
Ghaziabad(UP)18.00200540.008000800042.86
Tumkur(Kar)14.0060030.0090009000-
Azamgarh(UP)13.503.85256.2049404950-0.80
Aligarh(UP)11.0010900.00510051508.51
Chikkamagalore(Kar)9.00200100.0055005357114.84
Kustagi(Kar)9.00-25136.0059006100-
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)6.005071.0046004900-
Badayoun(UP)6.0020474.5048755090-0.51
Dadri(UP)6.00NC213.00555056002.78
Dadri(UP)6.005084.009240915042.15
Gondal(UP)5.2020.93273.8048005150-8.31
Asansol(WB)5.20-20.73175.049800980060.66
Allahabad(UP)5.00-23.08183.0047304700-1.46
Azamgarh(UP)5.0025122.90590058755.55
Ajuha(UP)5.00NC680.108500855044.07
Dadri(UP)5.0025195.008800885046.67
Asansol(WB)5.00-23.08104.24103001010035.53
Dhoraji(Guj)4.50462.519.6038053855-8.42
Koppal(Kar)4.0033.337.0055147191-
Mirzapur(UP)4.0033.33153.50495049253.77
Muradabad(UP)4.00-66.67576.508380488074.58
Dadri(UP)4.00-42.86267.0048704930-5.44
Sitapur(UP)3.30-13.16243.908540859050.35
Chickkaballapura(Kar)3.00-5026.0045005000-
Azamgarh(UP)3.0040012.409050905033.09
Mirzapur(UP)3.0050130.50576057508.07
Sitapur(UP)3.0020177.5046604700-0.85
Ajuha(UP)3.0036.3659.706925685039.90
Ajuha(UP)3.002040.807350735026.18
Gazipur(UP)3.0020156.90484048502.98
Hardoi(UP)2.801278.2047254750-7.89
Akbarpur(UP)2.807544.2048105030-7.32
Ajuha(UP)2.502558.20480048803.67
Gazipur(UP)2.4020132.10565056505.41
Jangipura(UP)2.40-462.70484048504.09
Naugarh(UP)2.30-23.3375.60495048000.51
Bellary(Kar)2.0010014.0055007500-
Gundlupet(Kar)2.0010015.0033553330-
Koppal(Kar)2.00NC17.0057685526-
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)2.00NC9.0056005500-
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)2.00-5.0010900--
Nanjangud(Kar)2.0010022.0049004400-
Jaunpur(UP)2.0010052.40485049501.46
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-20125.008990900035.39
Muradabad(UP)2.00-13.04125.607170716035.28
Balrampur(UP)2.0033.3337.1077007725-
Balrampur(UP)2.00-55.56108.50520052001.96
Hardoi(UP)2.0033.3382.707050725037.43
Jangipura(UP)1.80-1045.709000880046.34
Azamgarh(UP)1.606.6728.308680870038.11
Soharatgarh(UP)1.6014.2938.4049104950-2.39
Gazipur(UP)1.6077.78134.609000880045.63
Muradabad(UP)1.50NC40.407260725027.37
Dadri(UP)1.5050184.507880766040.71
Dadri(UP)1.505069.5082708140-
Milak(UP)1.50-2541.5048404860-
Etah(UP)1.30-7.1469.409050905044.80
Etah(UP)1.20NC73.505230522011.28
Jahangirabad(UP)1.20-2047.70500050208.11
Soharatgarh(UP)1.2071.4334.60587558256.82
Sahiyapur(UP)1.2020154.6049004950-0.51
Bangarpet(Kar)1.00NC5.0055004500-
Bellary(Kar)1.00NC54.9034703780-16.75
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)1.00NC12.0035004500-
Koppal(Kar)1.00NC3.0034803418-
Koppal(Kar)1.00NC5.0065825711-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC113.0065007000-13.33
Farukhabad(UP)1.002557.305050500018.82
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC29.508650865024.46
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-41.1838.90490049104.93
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-33.3351.60570057003.17
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6745.4047504700-
Madhoganj(UP)1.002534.4047004730-3.29
Sehjanwa(UP)1.0066.6766.00490049305.38
Dankaur(UP)1.00-28.578.5087428725-
Milak(UP)1.00-44.4435.7086008570-
Gondal(UP)0.90NC38.3078507850-
Fatehpur(UP)0.90-5542.00562056157.46
Fatehpur(UP)0.90-5050.508530851026.75
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80-2040.808710871050.17
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80-2017.008810881035.02
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-63.1621.908845882525.46
Bindki(UP)0.70-12.521.508450800029.01
Atrauli(UP)0.60NC1.2089508950-
Madhoganj(UP)0.60-14.298.7070505850-
Dankaur(UP)0.60-259.8087288620-
Bindki(UP)0.60-404.1074507230-
Jafarganj(UP)0.60-0.605200-15.56
GreenPeas
Fatehabad(Har)1.50-11.76121.0030003000-28.57
MasurDal
Lucknow(UP)19.00-13.64794.505680550010.51
Sitapur(UP)10.00NC521.00555054006.73
Teliamura(Tri)6.0033.3345.50100001050021.95
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.67211.007450705028.45
Gazipur(UP)2.00-16.67128.706200600026.02
Jahangirabad(UP)1.20-14.2947.307160716022.92
Dankaur(UP)0.70-41.6712.4071207150-
Peas(Dry)
Lalitpur(UP)125.004.17861.504560455014.29
Lucknow(UP)46.0021.05981.005290546012.55
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00150168.0060006000-
Azamgarh(UP)14.50-3.33276.40470048500.43
Asansol(WB)7.00-12.5282.996600660046.67
Dadri(UP)6.00NC92.005870586022.29
Gondal(UP)4.205118.60510055004.94
Mirzapur(UP)3.002056.005600554517.89
Muradabad(UP)3.0050157.205120513012.53
Gazipur(UP)2.7092.8674.705600550021.74
Soharatgarh(UP)2.1031.2518.40467547601.19
Jaunpur(UP)1.00-16.6739.805500555017.02
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-50215.40480048503.45
Balrampur(UP)0.80NC20.205600560019.15
Published on May 18, 2020
