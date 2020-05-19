Pulses Prices

as on : 19-05-2020 11:27:02 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Bareilly(UP)391.7086.522709.00486048803.85
Bareilly(UP)50.00-68.007160--
Bareilly(UP)45.00200362.60582558409.39
Barhaj(UP)36.0012.5816.0050005000-3.85
Bareilly(UP)15.00275563.608625855533.20
H.B. Halli(Kar)7.00-46.15162.0061006100-
Shamli(UP)6.0050124.6048854870-
Bareilly(UP)3.80-49.3367.308920890034.14
Shamli(UP)3.0011.1184.20568556851.52
Shamli(UP)2.60479.008850881052.59
Naugarh(UP)2.404.3578.0049004950-0.51
Shamli(UP)2.2037.534.109050896539.23
Milak(UP)2.0033.3343.5048404840-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.9018.7540.3049004910-2.58
Milak(UP)1.808037.5086008600-
Puranpur(UP)1.5015.382.8073506770-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.4016.6749.10497550007.57
Puranpur(UP)1.40NC2.8071507180-
Puranpur(UP)1.3018.1812.5088008900-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.202052.80570057003.17
Puranpur(UP)1.20-14.293.8058505850-
Puranpur(UP)1.20NC7.6085208500-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.10-8.3335.70590058757.27
Bellary(Kar)1.00-5015.0038005500-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC114.0055006500-26.67
Tumkur(Kar)1.00-92.8631.0080009000-
Tumkur(Kar)1.00NC14.00900010000-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.002541.808710871050.17
Jahangirabad(UP)1.002518.008810881035.02
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-2039.70490049004.93
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-22.2242.70562556207.55
Fatehpur(UP)0.60-33.3351.108530853026.75
Roorkee(Utr)0.60-7.507800-21.88
GreenPeas
Bareilly(UP)75.00-81.25575.005330490018.84
Viswan(UP)3.005022.00430042501.18
Soharatgarh(UP)1.50NC8.204950495013.27
Shamli(UP)1.30-13.334.3058005780-
MasurDal
Bareilly(UP)34.00325143.006350622019.25
Shamli(UP)1.80NC64.707300711022.07
Jahangirabad(UP)1.502548.807175716023.18
Peas(Dry)
Naugarh(UP)2.20-26.6796.60465047700.54
Soharatgarh(UP)2.00-4.7620.40468046751.30
Published on May 19, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)