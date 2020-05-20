Pulses Prices

as on : 20-05-2020 11:56:20 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Barhaj(UP)40.0011.11856.0049505000-4.81
Ulundurpettai(TN)20.00-50209.706834699928.85
Lakhimpur(UP)20.00-33.3360.504920487011.31
Goluwala(Raj)14.10-46.59255.554875487521.88
Ait(UP)9.80-9.805050--
Muzzafarnagar(UP)6.00-20223.0057005695-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)5.00NC193.7049004925-6.93
Badayoun(UP)4.00-33.33478.5048604875-0.82
Lakhimpur(UP)4.00-42.86125.90475047002.15
Viswan(UP)3.00-5029.0043004300NC
Tumkur(Kar)2.0010033.0080008000-
Milak(UP)2.0011.1139.5086108600-
Fatehpur(UP)1.90216.6753.008525853024.27
Fatehpur(UP)1.80157.1423.708845884525.46
Fatehpur(UP)1.60128.5744.30563056257.65
Fatehpur(UP)1.6010041.30491049004.91
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50NC69.4088758865-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50-4.005820--
Milak(UP)1.50-2545.0048604840-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.4016.6754.20570057005.07
Puranpur(UP)1.4016.679.0086008520-
Puranpur(UP)1.30-1.305350--
Jahangirabad(UP)1.202043.008710871043.97
Jahangirabad(UP)1.20-14.2950.30497549753.65
Puranpur(UP)1.20NC5.0058205850-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.101019.108810881035.02
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC115.0050005500-23.08
Puranpur(UP)1.00-23.0813.5088658800-
MasurDal
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50-16.67159.2072807115-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50-1.505890--
Jahangirabad(UP)1.20-2050.007200717519.50
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-252.4048505235-
Published on May 20, 2020
