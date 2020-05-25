Pulses Prices

as on : 25-05-2020 01:05:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Udgir(Mah)200.00-200.003810--
Lucknow(UP)55.00-3.512101.50475046502.81
Lucknow(UP)45.0015.381745.5071607100-
Lucknow(UP)45.009.76681.0074007400-
Ghaziabad(UP)35.00288.89835.0049504900-4.81
Dahod(Guj)30.60-67.031962.5039303975-12.18
Ghaziabad(UP)30.0087.5650.509000900038.46
Karvi(UP)30.00-30.004960--
Lucknow(UP)25.00-7.41895.508600855029.52
Ghaziabad(UP)24.00-4589.008000800033.33
Lucknow(UP)24.00-7.69370.509400925035.64
Lucknow(UP)20.00-11.11999.00549054004.77
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00-50277.0095009200-
Gurusarai(UP)12.00140055.304875460027.62
Dahod(Guj)10.9081.67196.405300550026.19
Aklera(Raj)10.00NC23.0037753795-
Kolar(Kar)8.00-33.33314.0065005000-13.33
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)7.50-79.17330.6037913867-6.40
Asansol(WB)6.50-1.2226.1864006400-
Dahod(Guj)6.10-3932.607000710045.83
Dadri(UP)6.00NC219.0055005550NC
Gurusarai(UP)5.50-5.504850--
Dadri(UP)5.00NC200.008800880044.26
Asansol(WB)5.00-3.85180.049700980059.02
Asansol(WB)4.50-10108.74104001030036.84
Durgapur(WB)4.30-35.8216.0064006400-
Dadri(UP)4.00NC271.0049004870-4.85
Dadri(UP)4.00-33.3388.009250924042.31
Dadri(UP)4.00-4.005900--
Devariya(UP)3.2045.45101.10586558706.93
Panvel(Mah)3.00-15.002600--
Badayoun(UP)3.00-25481.5048704860-0.61
Devariya(UP)3.0020102.3049554950-1.39
Dadri(UP)3.00100187.507900788042.34
Sahiyapur(UP)2.0042.86158.0049004900-1.51
Dadri(UP)1.50NC71.0082508270-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.40NC55.60570057005.07
Jahangirabad(UP)1.20NC51.50497549753.65
Madhoganj(UP)1.202036.6046504725-4.32
Fatehpur(UP)1.10NC46.50567556408.51
Bellary(Kar)1.00-5018.0085005500-
Chickkaballapura(Kar)1.00-66.6727.0050004500-
Doddaballa Pur(Kar)1.00NC5.0045003300-
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00-5025.0039004600-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC117.0032004400-57.33
Mantha(Mah)1.00-66.676.0038003650-
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-16.6759.50500050509.89
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-16.6744.008750871044.63
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-9.0920.108850881035.63
Fatehpur(UP)0.90NC43.10492049005.13
Barmer(Raj)0.80-95.976.9035003500-38.60
Fatehpur(UP)0.80NC54.608575853525.00
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.70-44559.4438203950-6.26
Fatehpur(UP)0.70NC25.108890884026.10
Jaunpur(UP)0.60-252.0078807975-
Madhoganj(UP)0.60NC9.3071507050-
Sandila(UP)0.60NC32.9046804740-
MasurDal
Dadri(UP)4.00-20215.007350745026.72
Jahangirabad(UP)1.502551.507200720019.50
Peas(Dry)
Lucknow(UP)48.004.351029.005375529014.36
Ghaziabad(UP)26.0085.71208.0060006000-
Gurusarai(UP)20.001566.6757.404565480014.13
Asansol(WB)7.00NC289.996600660046.67
Dadri(UP)5.00-16.6797.005880587022.50
Jaunpur(UP)3.50337.544.10540054003.25
Devariya(UP)2.201099.9047004710-1.26
Sahiyapur(UP)1.80-14.29219.30470046501.08
Published on May 25, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)