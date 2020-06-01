Pulses Prices

as on : 01-06-2020 03:41:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Mahoba(UP)276.50-21.071237.404865487513.54
Orai(UP)130.0062.5240.004875487518.76
Haathras(UP)122.00-122.005575--
Lalitpur(UP)120.0041.181226.304880488014.82
Lalitpur(UP)115.00-115.004800--
Mahoba(UP)48.20-48.205010--
Lucknow(UP)45.00NC726.0074257400-
Lucknow(UP)40.00-6.981828.5072007200-
Karvi(UP)40.0033.3370.0051004960-
Kollegal(Kar)38.00-38.002650--
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)30.00201241.00465047100.76
Atarra(UP)25.0038.89258.304875487512.07
Bharuasumerpur(UP)25.00-25.005000--
Ghaziabad(UP)25.0066.67690.509000900038.46
Lucknow(UP)25.00NC945.508680866030.72
Lucknow(UP)24.00201043.00548055004.58
Haathras(UP)21.50126.32260.008500880023.19
Ghaziabad(UP)20.0033.33297.0093009500-
Lucknow(UP)20.00-16.67390.509500940037.09
Agra(UP)19.0035.71939.005250525013.64
Chorichora(UP)18.0050270.60607061005.84
Azamgarh(UP)14.00-6.67302.7049504940-1.30
Ghaziabad(UP)14.007.69862.006000500015.38
Hapur(UP)12.00-25241.0050004950-2.91
Gurusarai(UP)11.50-28.1282.804875487527.62
Chikkamagalore(Kar)10.00150120.004100420060.16
Aligarh(UP)10.00-9.09921.00510051508.51
Golagokarnath(UP)8.50-17.504900--
Saharanpur(UP)8.0014.29301.90573056806.11
Gurusarai(UP)8.0045.4513.5049504850-
Saharanpur(UP)7.0040280.0049854900-3.20
Azamgarh(UP)6.00100135.40600060159.49
Ajuha(UP)6.0020691.108500855044.07
Dadri(UP)6.0050229.00565056502.73
Kopaganj(UP)5.80-12.12120.8049554940-0.20
Naanpara(UP)5.60-5.605750--
Gondal(UP)5.5014.58288.7048004800-8.57
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)5.00-16.6786.0049004900-
Dadri(UP)5.00NC210.008870885045.41
Kopaganj(UP)4.50-4.504950--
Robertsganj(UP)4.20133.3327.4047754675-1.75
Chickkaballapura(Kar)4.0030031.0053505000-
Faizabad(UP)4.0033.3391.8047504900-9.52
Saharanpur(UP)4.00-42.86359.808920885050.68
Dadri(UP)4.00-20280.0049304950-4.27
Dadri(UP)4.00NC92.009250925042.31
Chorichora(UP)4.0014.29244.3049604950-5.07
Khurja(UP)3.80-15.56190.9049604989-2.75
Mirzapur(UP)3.50-12.5161.00482548601.15
Panvel(Mah)3.00NC18.0024002600-
Aurad Shahajani(Mah)3.00-76.9217.0038163741-11.09
Badayoun(UP)3.00NC487.5048804870-0.41
Mirzapur(UP)3.00NC139.50548555202.91
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.00-14.29229.5057255700-
Rampur(UP)3.007.1449.70486048800.21
Sitapur(UP)3.007.14183.30471047300.21
Ajuha(UP)3.0036.3663.40470047601.51
Saharanpur(UP)3.00-3.005800--
Shamli(UP)3.00NC87.20571056851.96
Shamli(UP)2.807.6981.808900885053.45
Shamli(UP)2.6018.1836.709100905040.00
Hapur(UP)2.50-16.6739.508960896051.86
Mirzapur(UP)2.50NC132.509100910037.05
Mirzapur(UP)2.50-2.505725-32.37
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50-37.5200.2049754900-5.51
Robertsganj(UP)2.50-2.505450--
Saharanpur(UP)2.50NC48.709050895039.23
Milak(UP)2.5066.6751.5048704860-
Faizabad(UP)2.20-8.3351.709150910033.58
Milak(UP)2.2046.6745.4086408640-
Bagepalli(Kar)2.00NC12.0045004400-
Pune(Mah)2.00-93.33673.005500130052.78
Aligarh(UP)2.00-33.335.0060005200-
Azamgarh(UP)2.00-23.084.6049504985-
Faizabad(UP)2.00-2.005850--
Naugarh(UP)2.00-25.9385.00494049100.30
Sahiyapur(UP)2.0042.86161.4049004900-1.51
Kayamganj(UP)2.00-20135.20483048804.32
Agra(UP)2.0033.3331.709950990043.79
Dadri(UP)2.00-506.0059505900-
Hardoi(UP)1.90NC82.0047204650-8.17
Kasganj(UP)1.80-1087.809090908044.75
Kasganj(UP)1.80NC81.405230524010.81
Sitapur(UP)1.80-1.804900--
Mathura(UP)1.80NC117.709000904036.36
Shamli(UP)1.80-1.805800--
Naanpara(UP)1.80NC42.7049505000-2.94
Amroha(UP)1.60NC14.4085308500-
Vishalpur(UP)1.6033.3356.708510845029.43
Gondal(UP)1.50-1.505610--
Auraiya(UP)1.50NC15.40465047008.64
Etah(UP)1.507.1476.40522052209.89
Etawah(UP)1.502558.60115001145072.93
Etawah(UP)1.5087.536.809000910032.65
Farukhabad(UP)1.50NC62.50485049506.59
Farukhabad(UP)1.505032.008300850019.42
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50NC72.4089008875-
Sitapur(UP)1.50-16.67247.208650865052.29
Agra(UP)1.505097.806050606014.58
Agra(UP)1.50-25114.509050905048.36
Pilibhit(UP)1.40-6.67164.30489048804.60
Mainpuri(UP)1.4027.2713.9052205240-
Azamgarh(UP)1.30-13.3332.108785877039.89
Utraula(UP)1.30-1.305610--
Auraiya(UP)1.20-7.6930.8054005250-
Charra(UP)1.205010.1091209120-
Etah(UP)1.20NC71.809060906044.96
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.20-205.2058505820-
Buland Shahr(UP)1.202021.209010880037.56
Kayamganj(UP)1.202058.1054755375-3.95
Khurja(UP)1.10NC123.20571056452.51
Buland Shahr(UP)1.101047.608810875545.26
Bellary(Kar)1.00NC56.9038193592-8.37
Bellary(Kar)1.00-5021.0055004800-
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)1.00-5017.0030001500-
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00NC26.0052003900-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC119.0044004800-41.33
T. Narasipura(Kar)1.00NC2.0035003500-
Muradabad(UP)1.00-1.005350--
Achalda(UP)1.00NC48.4046004720-
Agra(UP)1.00-33.332.5056405250-
Madhoganj(UP)1.00-33.3339.1047004700-3.29
Madhoganj(UP)1.00-1.004950--
Dankaur(UP)1.00NC9.5088008742-
Chandoli(UP)0.9028.5710.0050505050-1.46
Khurja(UP)0.90-10119.008805875144.94
Vilaspur(UP)0.90NC18.108390845028.09
Khurja(UP)0.80-2039.809000880438.25
Kayamganj(UP)0.80NC52.908350835036.89
Pilibhit(UP)0.80-88.577.8053404955-
Utraula(UP)0.80-201.8091009050-
Mainpuri(UP)0.80-11.1150.809220904034.60
Naanpara(UP)0.8033.3327.607800690020.00
Bharthna(UP)0.8033.335.609200915043.75
Bharthna(UP)0.7016.6713.00114001150063.32
Gondal(UP)0.60NC40.2078507850-
Achalda(UP)0.60-4048.701170011850-
Vishalpur(UP)0.60-68.4251.9058505910-
Sandila(UP)0.60NC33.5047004680-
Bharthna(UP)0.60-14.296.6053005450-0.47
MasurDal
Mahoba(UP)105.40-105.404510--
Lucknow(UP)40.00-40.005390--
Bharuasumerpur(UP)30.00-30.004400--
Ghaziabad(UP)20.00-20.006200--
Maudaha(UP)20.00-20.004650--
Shamli(UP)15.00-15.005440--
Azamgarh(UP)13.50-13.504675--
Dadri(UP)5.00-5.006100--
Gondal(UP)4.80-4.805150--
Auraiya(UP)4.00-4.004700--
Faizabad(UP)4.00-4.005225--
Robertsganj(UP)4.00-4.005125--
Saharanpur(UP)3.6044235.707300705024.57
Dadri(UP)3.00-25222.007450735028.45
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.5025166.2072907290-
Shamli(UP)2.5038.8967.207270730021.57
Amroha(UP)2.0042.8614.7063506110-
Agra(UP)2.0033.3397.507050705018.49
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50NC3.0059505890-
Utraula(UP)1.50-1.505200--
Vishalpur(UP)1.20-14.2953.1061506150-
Naanpara(UP)1.20-1.205250--
Khurja(UP)0.90-10116.407250720521.95
Dankaur(UP)0.8014.2913.2072857120-
Azamgarh(UP)0.70-53.3347.8061606125-
Published on June 01, 2020
