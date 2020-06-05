Pulses Prices

as on : 05-06-2020 12:52:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
AlasandeGram
Mahoba(UP)27.5030.95236.80518051503.19
Dahod(Guj)19.70579.31382.5041004100-23.72
Rona(Kar)9.0080026.0058465897-
Basti(UP)8.00NC88.307900793025.40
Asansol(WB)5.50-2.65102.728000800025.00
Shahjahanpur(UP)4.504.6525.0081157955-
Kosikalan(UP)3.106.9126.408700871035.94
Tumkur(Kar)2.00-33.3378.001100012000-
Safdarganj(UP)2.0010057.408100812035.00
Amroha(UP)1.30-7.1433.1081008120-
Fatehpur(UP)1.205041.00838083504.49
Soharatgarh(UP)1.209.0930.90786078906.79
Puranpur(UP)1.20-2532.408165812032.55
Akbarpur(UP)1.209.0940.208115811015.60
Jaunpur(UP)1.1057.1436.00815080002.52
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC36.0047004600-6.00
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC12.6082508355-
Charra(UP)0.90-108.6090509050-
Sehjanwa(UP)0.80NC25.607880789012.57
Vilaspur(UP)0.60NC9.797960796028.80
Beans
Mahoba(UP)311.9019.231810.904875487513.77
Orai(UP)150.0057.89485.004875487518.76
Lalitpur(UP)120.00-41596.304880488014.82
Chhabra(Raj)86.00-14186.0037763768-
Merta City(Raj)85.50270.13670.5038783970-5.99
Dahod(Guj)69.90-11.412238.0039503950-11.73
Nargunda(Kar)29.003.571031.0039003917-20.84
Dahod(Guj)27.30347.5459.906750700040.63
Savarkundla(Guj)25.00-28.57418.7038583825-13.56
Bhadravathi(Kar)13.0018.1845.0095388600-
Mahoba(UP)8.20-22.64328.704760474017.82
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)8.00-38.4627.001100011000-
Badayoun(UP)8.0077.78508.2048604875-0.82
Basti(UP)7.0025064.60592559603.22
Mahoba(UP)6.20-22.548.605450501031.64
Kolar(Kar)6.0020329.0050006000-33.33
Badayoun(UP)6.00100276.007150687534.91
Asansol(WB)5.95-9.85192.599700970059.02
Udaipura(Raj)5.7054.0542.8038003800-
Tarapur(Guj)5.63-35.1435.7860813851-
Asansol(WB)5.2015.56113.94104001040036.84
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)5.00NC101.0039003900-
Basti(UP)5.00NC54.208815876040.81
Lakhimpur(UP)5.0066.67146.90468047000.65
Chickkaballapura(Kar)4.00NC35.0042505350-
Badayoun(UP)4.00-77.7842.0073506600-
Jaunpur(UP)3.50-88.7188.6047004720-3.89
Lalitpur(UP)3.502539.706000477048.51
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.5016.67239.5057505720-
Bellary(Kar)3.005027.0029005000-
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)3.00-3.0011600--
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.00-14.29209.7049904975-5.22
Rampur(UP)3.007.1458.00486048600.21
Rudauli(UP)3.00-214.304750--
Dahod(Guj)2.70-51.79207.005350530027.38
Savarkundla(Guj)2.5066.675.7061258313-
Basti(UP)2.50-16.67105.7049004900NC
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.502578.9089508920-
Naugarh(UP)2.5019.0594.0049104920-0.30
Bellary(Kar)2.00-5074.0037233823-10.68
Chikkamagalore(Kar)2.00-80122.003500410036.72
Rampur(UP)2.00-9.0939.207150715033.64
Safdarganj(UP)2.0010086.407200720021.01
Soharatgarh(UP)1.606.6741.40595059807.21
Amroha(UP)1.50-92.521.5058505840-
Puranpur(UP)1.40-6.6711.1058305800-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.3018.1846.0049204950-1.30
Sahiyapur(UP)1.3030165.1049004900-1.51
Kallakurichi(TN)1.20-52605.605949504919.29
Tindivanam(TN)1.20-58.6247.00645965995.89
Amroha(UP)1.202016.6085508530-
Puranpur(UP)1.20-14.2916.1089308860-
Puranpur(UP)1.10-15.3816.6086708615-
Banaganapalli(AP)1.00NC10.0040004300-13.04
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)1.00-5021.001500700-
Nanjangud(Kar)1.00NC30.0039003900-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC123.0036003200-44.62
Tumkur(Kar)1.00-5040.0090009000-
Tumkur(Kar)1.00NC16.001000010000-
Hospet(Kar)1.00NC2.0035001500-
Amroha(UP)1.00-23.087.6071607150-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC8.9091509050-
Safdarganj(UP)1.00-50114.7047504720-5.00
Fatehpur(UP)0.905044.60488548854.38
Charra(UP)0.80-11.1111.8091209120-
Fatehpur(UP)0.8014.2948.00566056608.22
Fatehpur(UP)0.8033.3356.008580858025.07
Vilaspur(UP)0.80NC19.708380837027.94
Fatehpur(UP)0.70NC25.808920889026.52
Sehjanwa(UP)0.7016.6767.90491049255.59
GreenPeas
Lalitpur(UP)110.00-24.14261.004850480024.36
Mahoba(UP)58.60125.3884.6051204930-
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-25114.00493049003.14
Jalaun(UP)15.40-15.405365--
Badayoun(UP)8.00-8.005275-19.89
Orai(UP)8.00-8.005250--
Durgapur(WB)7.562.1645.166500640027.45
Asansol(WB)7.00-4.1148.306500640027.45
Barmer(Raj)3.70-64.761697.5035003525-17.16
Rishikesh(Utr)3.106.930.3035002800519.47
Gadaura(UP)3.00NC20.50440044001.15
Viswan(UP)2.00-33.3324.00445043004.71
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-42.869.0061205150-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.606.679.804945495013.16
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.20-5217.4858155780-
MasurDal
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.0036.36173.4073207310-
Fatehpur(UP)2.30NC14.305925588513.29
Basti(UP)2.00-2.006200--
Amroha(UP)1.50NC17.7063506340-
Puranpur(UP)1.308.336.5064806400-
Peas(Dry)
Mahoba(UP)217.8024.461639.90452045159.18
Lalitpur(UP)115.004.551196.504550450012.62
Orai(UP)33.00-17.5145.00450045000.56
Asansol(WB)8.00NC305.996700670048.89
Basti(UP)6.5062.5212.20466046600.65
Sahiyapur(UP)4.5050232.3046504700-1.06
Badayoun(UP)3.00-78.5733.005130475011.52
Ait(UP)2.90-39.5827.0041504200-16.67
Naugarh(UP)2.6044.44110.0046504650-1.06
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.505015.1059505970-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.202026.9046504665-1.38
Published on June 05, 2020
