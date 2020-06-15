Pulses Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Asansol(WB)5.00-12.28216.399500950055.74
Asansol(WB)4.59-8.2123.53104001040036.84
Rudauli(UP)3.50-2.78236.8047704750-
Kuchaman City(Raj)2.50-2.503900--
Soharatgarh(UP)1.407.6947.30584058705.23
Soharatgarh(UP)1.10-15.3850.9049204910-1.30
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC129.0030002800-44.44
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-50174.5049004900-1.51
Mawana(UP)0.70-305.9048804880-
GreenPeas
Barmer(Raj)12.90180.431725.3034003450-19.53
Durgapur(WB)6.40-15.3451.566500650027.45
Asansol(WB)6.20-11.4354.506500650027.45
Soharatgarh(UP)2.2037.512.004850494510.98
Gondal(UP)1.8012.510.005610562027.79
Kuchaman City(Raj)1.50NC3.0035003200-
Peas(Dry)
Asansol(WB)7.50-10.71337.996700670048.89
Gondal(UP)4.80NC154.00515051505.97
Sahiyapur(UP)2.50-28.57250.3046304650-1.49
Soharatgarh(UP)1.6033.3332.8046304650-1.80
Published on June 15, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)
