Pulses Prices

Sennheiser HD 450BT: Affordable headphones with a whole lot of pluses
These not only do a great job of sound quality, noise cancellation and battery life but are also travel ...
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Beans
|Udaipura(MP)
|27.70
|-
|27.70
|5400
|-
|-
|Pukhrayan(UP)
|8.00
|-
|8.00
|6600
|-
|16.81
|Durgapur(WB)
|7.00
|62.79
|23.00
|6500
|6400
|-
|Asansol(WB)
|6.70
|3.08
|32.88
|6500
|6400
|-
|Asansol(WB)
|5.20
|4
|221.59
|9500
|9500
|55.74
|Asansol(WB)
|4.90
|6.75
|128.43
|10400
|10400
|36.84
|Rudauli(UP)
|3.60
|2.86
|240.40
|4780
|4770
|-
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|2.50
|NC
|222.20
|5000
|5000
|-5.03
|Rampur(UP)
|2.50
|-10.71
|66.30
|4860
|4860
|0.21
|Gazipur(UP)
|2.50
|56.25
|171.60
|4800
|4760
|2.13
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|2.00
|-33.33
|253.00
|5775
|5760
|-
|Rampur(UP)
|1.60
|-11.11
|44.60
|7160
|7150
|33.83
|Gazipur(UP)
|1.60
|-68
|20.50
|5600
|5500
|-
|Gazipur(UP)
|1.50
|-40
|145.90
|5500
|5520
|2.61
|Gazipur(UP)
|1.50
|7.14
|143.60
|9080
|9080
|46.93
|Ramanagara(Kar)
|1.00
|NC
|130.00
|3000
|3000
|-44.44
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|1.00
|-33.33
|85.90
|8920
|8925
|-
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|1.00
|-16.67
|6.20
|5845
|5850
|-
|Pukhrayan(UP)
|1.00
|-33.33
|53.50
|4400
|4400
|2.92
|MasurDal
|Gazipur(UP)
|2.00
|25
|141.20
|6300
|6300
|28.05
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|1.50
|-25
|183.60
|7300
|7310
|-
|Peas(Dry)
|Asansol(WB)
|7.80
|4
|345.79
|6700
|6700
|48.89
|Gazipur(UP)
|2.00
|33.33
|87.70
|5300
|5370
|15.22
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|1.20
|NC
|21.20
|5935
|5920
|-
|Pukhrayan(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|39.70
|4700
|4600
|19.44
|Udaipura(MP)
|0.60
|-
|0.60
|3925
|-
|-
