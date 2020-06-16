Pulses Prices

as on : 16-06-2020 10:50:20 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Udaipura(MP)27.70-27.705400--
Pukhrayan(UP)8.00-8.006600-16.81
Durgapur(WB)7.0062.7923.0065006400-
Asansol(WB)6.703.0832.8865006400-
Asansol(WB)5.204221.599500950055.74
Asansol(WB)4.906.75128.43104001040036.84
Rudauli(UP)3.602.86240.4047804770-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC222.2050005000-5.03
Rampur(UP)2.50-10.7166.30486048600.21
Gazipur(UP)2.5056.25171.60480047602.13
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00-33.33253.0057755760-
Rampur(UP)1.60-11.1144.607160715033.83
Gazipur(UP)1.60-6820.5056005500-
Gazipur(UP)1.50-40145.90550055202.61
Gazipur(UP)1.507.14143.609080908046.93
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC130.0030003000-44.44
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00-33.3385.9089208925-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00-16.676.2058455850-
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00-33.3353.50440044002.92
MasurDal
Gazipur(UP)2.0025141.206300630028.05
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50-25183.6073007310-
Peas(Dry)
Asansol(WB)7.804345.796700670048.89
Gazipur(UP)2.0033.3387.705300537015.22
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.20NC21.2059355920-
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00NC39.704700460019.44
Udaipura(MP)0.60-0.603925--
Published on June 16, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)
