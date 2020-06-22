Pulses Prices

as on : 22-06-2020 11:16:07 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Rudauli(UP)4.50-10249.9048504760-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC132.0020003000-63.64
Chandoli(UP)0.8014.2914.4049504925-7.30
Published on June 22, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.