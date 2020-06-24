Pulses Prices

as on : 24-06-2020 12:50:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
AlasandeGram
Latur(Mah)133.00-24.86598.00535053002.88
Bangalore(Kar)115.00-478254.0082508250-0.60
Lalsot(Raj)25.10-21.32188.0038703905-
Dudhani(Mah)10.00-7573.005550501511.00
Kustagi(Kar)8.00-75.7696.0045005150-
Karvi(UP)6.00-25121.2050405020-4.00
Ahmedpur(Mah)5.00-61.5419.0046004400-
Safdarganj(UP)3.00NC71.408050810034.17
Kosikalan(UP)2.80NC140.708680873035.63
Akbarpur(UP)2.80133.3346.708200801016.81
Gazipur(UP)2.00-13.0483.108260818025.15
Fatehpur(UP)1.8038.4650.30837083754.36
Etah(UP)1.50NC59.008600875020.28
Dhoraji(Guj)1.002517.30505548306.31
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-90.91537.006150615021.78
Nilanga(Mah)1.00-66.6713.00530052001.92
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00-33.3336.005600570023.89
Naanpara(UP)0.80-5070.3081608100-
Pukhrayan(UP)0.60-4014.507800780013.87
AvareDal
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-25238.004200420010.53
Beans
Kota(Raj)446.00348.2415210.20397540007.43
Kota(Raj)355.00256.7815210.205000400035.14
Latur(Mah)331.00-22.121084.00438043903.79
Bangalore(Kar)214.0048.614620.0054005400-8.47
Lalitpur(UP)120.00-42301.304880488014.82
Bangalore(Kar)88.00-24.144519.00101501015025.31
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)61.90-78.46349.3041204078-
Bangalore(Kar)58.0070.592687.0045004500-18.18
Biaora(MP)33.00-1279.9038103740-
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)31.00-8.82455.4038913711-3.93
Lalitpur(UP)25.0038.893451.404865485029.05
Muradabad(UP)17.0030.77685.5048804860-1.41
Goluwala(Raj)15.70-63.06625.0539193900-2.03
Manvi(Kar)15.00-54.5549.0040003900-
Bangalore(Kar)11.00-42.11828.0052505250-24.46
Kalamnuri(Mah)9.00-9.004000-NC
Khujner(MP)8.10-19364.10388538102.64
Chickkaballapura(Kar)7.004051.0022005000-
Udaipura(Raj)6.6056065.4039003100-
Gondal(UP)5.303.92324.5047004700-10.48
Rudauli(UP)5.3015.22259.8048504800-
Davangere(Kar)5.002538.0028004500-
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)5.00-16.67127.0019001900-
Nilanga(Mah)5.0015021.00420041501.20
Basti(UP)4.50-1080.10586058602.09
Rasda(UP)4.505091.2049254900-
Ahmedpur(Mah)4.00-4.003750--
Meghraj(Guj)3.00-4011.0037003800-33.93
Safdarganj(UP)3.00-25104.907200720021.01
Safdarganj(UP)3.00-25131.7048004800-4.00
Basti(UP)2.50-58.3366.708820880040.89
Naugarh(UP)2.5025106.50496549600.81
Gazipur(UP)2.5066.67148.40570055006.74
Gazipur(UP)2.30-8173.90486048002.97
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.2010257.2057005710-
Chamaraj Nagar(Kar)2.00NC34.00500900-
Nanjangud(Kar)2.00-5041.0019001950-
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00100135.0018001600-67.27
Khalilabad(UP)2.0010022.5049504950-
Muradabad(UP)2.00100137.107170715032.78
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00NC226.2049704985-5.60
Mehrauni(UP)2.00-86.67188.5040504100-0.25
Fatehpur(UP)1.90171.4363.208580858525.07
Etah(UP)1.80NC79.308720902039.52
Fatehpur(UP)1.80157.1452.10490049004.70
Gazipur(UP)1.8020145.409070908039.54
Dhoraji(Guj)1.70142.8626.7037303680-10.23
Basti(UP)1.70-15117.60496049201.22
Etah(UP)1.60-2085.10486050802.32
Fatehpur(UP)1.6010055.60568056858.60
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.505088.4087008750-
Pukhrayan(UP)1.505056.00450044005.26
Naanpara(UP)1.40-12.555.9048404850-5.10
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-25177.3049504950-1.98
Bellary(Kar)1.00-44.4483.3039132629-6.12
Dharwar(Kar)1.00NC4.0047505000-
T. Narasipura(Kar)1.00NC8.0010001500-
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00NC7.4053005200-
Gondal(UP)0.70-22.2245.7078507850-
Naanpara(UP)0.60-5024.2055905650-
Chennangidal
Bangalore(Kar)78.004201748.006900690023.21
Bangalore(Kar)18.00-70.493330.00101501015018.02
Lalitpur(UP)4.00-20131.106550630045.72
Kota(Raj)3.005027.3064013351-
Muradabad(UP)2.00-33.3362.907360745028.56
Pukhrayan(UP)2.00-6028.2065006500-
Fatehpur(UP)1.70112.526.508870890027.63
GreenPeas
Lalitpur(UP)100.00-9.09361.004975485027.56
Bangalore(Kar)39.00-29.091672.00127501275065.58
Khujner(MP)24.30636.3641.605480503035.31
Karvi(UP)17.00-43.3374.505340490044.32
Momanbadodiya(MP)4.40-4.405175-41.94
Barmer(Raj)3.70-71.321729.0034503400-18.34
Naanpara(UP)3.40-3.405700--
Muradabad(UP)3.002756.805350492019.42
Mehrauni(UP)3.0020026.005000400038.89
Safdarganj(UP)2.502511.5060506120-
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)2.40-61.298.6032503341-
Gazipur(UP)2.40-11.1120.205650560026.26
Gondal(UP)1.40-22.2211.405610561027.79
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00-16.6718.4858505815-
Basti(UP)0.60-0.604830--
MasurDal
Basti(UP)3.00-33.3312.5063506340-
Gazipur(UP)2.00NC143.206280630021.71
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50NC186.6073807350-
Kurara(UP)1.34-7.115050-32.89
MoathDal
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)2.803.75.5061566061-
Peas(Dry)
Lalitpur(UP)110.00-121861.504700456516.34
Kurara(UP)41.30-41.304150-1.22
Mehrauni(UP)5.00-80229.00440042001.15
Gondal(UP)4.50-6.25158.50515051505.97
Basti(UP)3.50-50238.70467046300.86
Muradabad(UP)2.00-20175.70507051108.57
Naugarh(UP)2.00-9.09122.8046754675-1.58
Sahiyapur(UP)1.60-36254.4046704660-1.58
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.505023.7057505810-
Pukhrayan(UP)1.00NC41.704700480019.44
Gazipur(UP)1.00-5088.705600530017.40
Naanpara(UP)1.00-9.0913.4051505150-
Nawabganj(UP)0.70-12.513.7051005100-
Published on June 24, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)
