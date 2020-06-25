Pulses Prices

as on : 25-06-2020 12:17:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Lakhimpur(UP)30.0066.67138.50506050009.05
Tarapur(Guj)9.17-43.469.7549573845-
Tarapur(Guj)8.60-46.9169.7538793845-
Rudauli(UP)5.00-5.66264.8048304850-
Safdarganj(UP)4.0033.33108.907200720021.01
Safdarganj(UP)4.0033.33135.7048504800-3.00
Lakhimpur(UP)3.0020167.4047304770-0.84
Safdarganj(UP)3.00-3.006100--
Jangipura(UP)3.005075.70485047604.30
Gazipur(UP)2.6013.04176.50486048602.97
Rampur(UP)2.50-16.6771.80486048600.21
Mehrauni(UP)2.50254.505100390029.11
Jangipura(UP)2.405055.109060907047.32
Gazipur(UP)2.20-12150.60570057006.74
Basti(UP)2.1023.53119.70496049601.22
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC137.0016001800-70.91
Rampur(UP)2.0011.1148.407160716033.83
Achalda(UP)2.00NC60.8043004500-
Gazipur(UP)2.0011.11147.409060907039.38
Mehrauni(UP)2.00NC190.50410040500.99
Jangipura(UP)2.00-2.005650--
Gazipur(UP)1.50-6.2522.005650560025.98
Jahangirabad(UP)1.20-2064.80574057205.81
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-16.6760.30500049804.17
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-16.67178.3049504950-1.98
Jahangirabad(UP)0.90-1022.809000904037.93
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80-2050.508800890045.45
Jafarganj(UP)0.60NC1.20473052005.11
MasurDal
Gazipur(UP)2.6030145.806280628021.71
Jahangirabad(UP)1.20NC60.307200730019.50
Peas(Dry)
Lohardaga(Jha)10.00-10.006300--
Mehrauni(UP)3.00-40232.00450044003.45
Basti(UP)2.50-28.57241.20472046701.94
Gazipur(UP)1.404090.105600560017.40
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-25255.6046704670-1.58
Published on June 25, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)
