Pulses Prices

as on : 26-06-2020 11:00:11 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Rudauli(UP)4.80-4269.6048504830-
Safdarganj(UP)4.00NC112.907200720021.01
Mehrauni(UP)3.00207.505000510026.58
Safdarganj(UP)3.00-25138.7048504850-3.00
Safdarganj(UP)3.00NC6.0060006100-
Achalda(UP)2.502563.3043004300-
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00NC139.0016001600-70.91
Mehrauni(UP)2.00NC192.5040004100-1.48
Naugarh(UP)1.80-28108.30494049650.30
Peas(Dry)
Mehrauni(UP)3.5016.67235.5043004500-1.15
Naugarh(UP)2.00NC124.8046704675-1.68
Published on June 26, 2020
