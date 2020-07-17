Pulses Prices

as on : 17-07-2020 03:44:44 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Mangrol(Guj)9.00-66.67112.20405034800.50
Rudauli(UP)4.602.22296.3049204900-
Balrampur(UP)4.50-4.505600--
Alwar(Raj)2.70-11.203730--8.80
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC281.1054305430-
Balrampur(UP)2.5025164.0046004600-8.00
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00100104.1082608260-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.00NC248.2049754960-5.51
Soharatgarh(UP)2.0066.6757.9049005010-3.35
Choubepur(UP)1.8012.511.508375835045.02
Soharatgarh(UP)1.606053.8056005780-2.27
Balrampur(UP)1.6010058.3074007400-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.40-36.366.805200483015.94
Achalda(UP)1.202076.5041504200-
Choubepur(UP)1.20-14.299.2045004500-2.60
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC157.0020002000-63.64
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC14.9086358635-
Mehrauni(UP)1.00NC198.50400040000.25
Mehrauni(UP)1.00-6011.005200510031.65
Fatehpur(UP)0.8014.2972.208600860029.13
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-12.565.5056705675-0.18
Fatehpur(UP)0.7016.6759.3048904890-0.91
Fatehpur(UP)0.60-14.2932.508840887028.30
Mawana(UP)0.60-14.2913.3049404910-
MasurDal
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.0033.33202.3074007395-
Fatehpur(UP)1.90-17.3921.406050606014.15
Peas(Dry)
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50NC37.9054905490-
Balrampur(UP)1.5015036.405200525010.64
Mehrauni(UP)1.50NC246.0043004300-0.92
Soharatgarh(UP)1.404040.20501048504.92
Published on July 17, 2020
