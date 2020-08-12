Pulses Prices

as on : 12-08-2020 06:30:07 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
AlasandeGram
Bangalore(Kar)116.00-70.5610517.00825082503.13
Bidar(Kar)40.0053.85768.005746542114.97
Sainthia(WB)12.700.7966.40790081001.94
Purulia(WB)10.00-16.67134.008300830040.68
Bangalore(Kar)5.00-61.54681.0050005500-12.28
Karvi(UP)5.0066.67218.7048004850-6.34
Rona(Kar)4.00-42.8637.0041926082-
Basava Kalayana(Kar)3.00-5098.0056005721-
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.409.0933.6080008000-5.88
Utraula(UP)2.2010115.9083008300-
Laxmeshwar(Kar)2.0010078.0038593323-11.06
Raichur(Kar)2.00NC5.0052965590-
Shimoga(Kar)2.00NC13.0085008500-
Jaunpur(UP)1.00-16.6761.00835084752.77
Unnao(UP)0.7016.6728.508200817511.95
AvareDal
Bangalore(Kar)9.00-35.71357.00460047006.98
Beans
Bangalore(Kar)84.00-34.386185.0051005100-10.53
Bangalore(Kar)69.00-58.686201.009350935020.65
Bangalore(Kar)40.00-79.063565.0049004800-9.26
Bijapur(Kar)23.00283.3332.0042004000-
Baran(Raj)20.00-20671.5039243950-
Bidar(Kar)17.0021.43244.0039783925-7.25
Gadag(Kar)16.00-11.112128.0041744186-7.61
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)15.0050526.0025002400-58.33
Karvi(UP)14.0040713.50410041150.37
Sainthia(WB)11.508.4970.80690069002.22
Chikkamagalore(Kar)9.00NC196.001993815-22.15
Baran(Raj)7.50-70671.5036003950-
Villupuram(TN)6.0010036.206299626519.55
Davangere(Kar)4.00NC98.0024001600-
Aurad Shahajani(Mah)4.0033.3330.0037974025-11.53
Shimoga(Kar)3.00-57.1414.0019002100-
Basti(UP)2.5025156.4048404850-4.54
Honnali(Kar)2.00NC75.0015001400-45.12
Kadur(Kar)2.0010028.0012001300-
Kolar(Kar)2.00-60432.0045004500NC
Nanjangud(Kar)2.00-66.6794.0029002100-
Raichur(Kar)2.001009.0042303359-
Basti(UP)2.00-76.47123.1054205430-5.74
Lahar(MP)1.5087.52.3040753840-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50NC280.1048604860-5.08
Lakhimpur(UP)1.50-25216.5047504730-1.66
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.20-40318.7051005100-6.59
Bagalakot(Kar)1.00-88.8910.0038013666-
Basava Kalayana(Kar)1.00-5014.0040003850-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC175.004800400033.33
Shimoga(Kar)1.00-508.0059005850-
Shimoga(Kar)1.00NC8.001140011550-
Shimoga(Kar)1.00NC2.0051005150-
Hospet(Kar)1.00NC4.0013001200-
Jaunpur(UP)0.60NC1.2056505725-
Utraula(UP)0.60-2521.2091009100-
Chennangidal
Gadag(Kar)462.009140839.006354655019.26
Bagalakot(Kar)116.00728.57133.0068637657-
Bangalore(Kar)100.00-2.912075.008700870017.57
Bangalore(Kar)74.00-75.084350.009050905012.42
Yadgir(Kar)62.006100164.0064796150-
Laxmeshwar(Kar)60.0022.45177.0050575287-
Kadur(Kar)49.0044.1286.0054005538-
Bidar(Kar)46.001433.3354.0058506800-
Rona(Kar)44.00-44.006702--
Bangalore(Kar)34.00161.542149.006600660022.22
Kustagi(Kar)3.00-7091.0065006700-
Mundaragi(Kar)2.00NC15.0062936689-
Shimoga(Kar)2.00NC4.001110010750-
Shimoga(Kar)1.00NC4.00850010000-
Jaunpur(UP)0.80NC13.6093009400-
GreenPeas
Karvi(UP)16.50-28.26114.005150504039.19
Barmer(Raj)13.50-22.861930.8039003925-6.02
Medinipur(West)(WB)13.00-13.008300--
Bangalore(Kar)12.0014019.0030503200-
Asansol(WB)11.0077.4265.506500650027.45
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00-66.67124.00520049308.79
Arasikere(Kar)5.00-5.002400--
Mehrauni(UP)2.5015029.505100510041.67
Khujner(MP)2.00-91.7743.605620548038.77
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00-503.0027511953-
Shimoga(Kar)1.00NC2.001165012500-
Shimoga(Kar)1.00NC2.0032503250-
Utraula(UP)1.00-9.092.1056505650-
MasurDal
Purulia(WB)12.00-20197.009100900012.35
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)1.202021.208500850041.67
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00-33.33227.7073507350-
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.00NC613.5083008300-
MoathDal
Purulia(WB)10.00NC82.00950095005.56
Peas(Dry)
Basti(UP)7.0075341.20514051607.53
Mehrauni(UP)2.0033.33258.0043004300-8.32
Utraula(UP)1.507.1462.6052001400-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00-33.3361.6052005200-

Published on August 12, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)
