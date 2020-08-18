Pulses Prices

as on : 18-08-2020 02:36:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Etah(UP)1201.4066644.441316.10506050502.22
Khategaon(MP)135.0073.081322.89550055005.97
Gorakhpur(UP)100.005.262124.4048304835-
Rajkot(Guj)95.00-29.635478.10425041650.59
Gorakhpur(UP)95.008.572438.1054355445-
Dahod(Guj)50.80-24.743325.50432543102.61
Bareilly(UP)49.001453382.0049004875-0.71
Hapur(UP)20.0033.33601.0048504940-5.46
Saharanpur(UP)18.00125561.0051505200-5.68
Saharanpur(UP)15.0057.89482.3048504870-4.53
Karvi(UP)14.50-17.14762.50416041101.84
Muradabad(UP)14.00-6.671019.5048754870-1.71
Rajkot(Guj)12.0042.86350.40602059804.42
Savarkundla(Guj)12.00100841.60432042202.86
Aligarh(UP)12.00-14.291305.00515051003.00
Etah(UP)12.00-20206.00582058006.20
Ghaziabad(UP)12.00-201130.5048304825-8.87
Badayoun(UP)10.0011.11650.3048654860-1.72
Bharuasumerpur(UP)10.0066.671101.6040004000-2.44
Ghaziabad(UP)10.0011.11781.407520752534.29
Mahoba(UP)9.8036.113569.70433043504.09
Mauranipur(UP)9.20-73.71564.70436543504.80
Muskara(UP)9.20151005.00425042006.25
Saharanpur(UP)9.00100535.708380833037.38
Chorichora(UP)8.5021.43430.8048404845-5.10
Ghaziabad(UP)8.0033.33392.4086008625-
Maudaha(UP)7.50-6.25239.40440043258.64
Azamgarh(UP)6.50-7.14254.8054455440-5.47
Suratgarh(Raj)6.00500108.0046516690-8.80
Saharanpur(UP)6.0010063.5080508025-
Gondal(UP)5.507.84460.6048004800-4.95
Azamgarh(UP)5.00-16.67466.3048404840-4.72
Ghaziabad(UP)5.00-16.67823.808430843035.97
Saharanpur(UP)5.0025105.708620868023.14
Chorichora(UP)5.00-16.67521.1054555445-2.94
Jhansi(UP)4.5018.42124.4042004210-6.25
Faizabad(UP)4.005.26193.8049004900-6.67
Atarra(UP)3.5016.67748.3041204120-0.12
Rasda(UP)3.5016.67155.3048754880-
Faizabad(UP)3.20-8.57110.308500850024.09
Dahod(Guj)3.1040.91249.105100510013.33
Aligarh(UP)3.005087.5058005700-8.66
Hapur(UP)3.002087.508430832040.03
Shamli(UP)3.00-14.29214.3048254830-
Bahraich(UP)2.807.6931.5048004780-
Gorakhpur(UP)2.804028.8091509160-
Kasganj(UP)2.608.33139.808710870031.17
Faizabad(UP)2.50-16.67105.9052505200-11.02
Mahoba(UP)2.5019.0587.005700575024.59
Devariya(UP)2.50150177.0048304835-3.78
Shamli(UP)2.50-3.85164.5051005140-8.93
Dahod(Guj)2.4010097.005900590022.92
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.3053.331486.40397539851.56
Goluwala(Raj)2.30-20.69754.05405039153.05
Shamli(UP)2.2022.22153.708410838545.00
Mothkur(UP)2.00-75159.5046604300-
Jhansi(UP)2.00-20165.304780477019.20
Khalilabad(UP)2.0010039.0049504900-
Mahoba(UP)2.00-28.57534.204750473018.16
Gorakhpur(UP)2.0033.3316.2075507560-
Bahraich(UP)1.80-14.2923.607810781044.10
Shamli(UP)1.8012.570.108590861032.15
Etah(UP)1.606.67109.208700872029.85
Mathura(UP)1.60-27.27171.608820885027.83
Gazipur(UP)1.60-38.46232.4049504900-2.94
Basti(UP)1.50-11.76162.6048404840-4.54
Faizabad(UP)1.507.1413.5088008800-
Kasganj(UP)1.50-6.25125.90505050602.23
Muradabad(UP)1.505068.407360737020.16
Kayamganj(UP)1.50-16.67196.7046604650-3.32
Devariya(UP)1.5050174.2054455440-5.30
Gazipur(UP)1.50-37.5189.508860886036.31
Naanpara(UP)1.4016.6783.0048004800-9.43
Charra(UP)1.30NC48.0080508050-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.303074.3048754850-3.94
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-36.8440.908685871526.05
Jahangirabad(UP)1.20-2096.3051255125-7.66
Jahangirabad(UP)1.20-2088.3048354825-3.78
Gazipur(UP)1.20-20201.3056305600-1.23
Fatehpur(UP)1.10-42.1183.2054155400-0.28
Jahangirabad(UP)1.101074.408400840029.73
Jahangirabad(UP)1.101035.108600860017.01
Azamgarh(UP)1.0066.6757.008810881031.00
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-5089.308550855533.28
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-44.4476.70480048103.90
Muradabad(UP)1.00-93.33191.307170487027.58
Soharatgarh(UP)1.002570.1054505430-5.46
Achalda(UP)1.00-50102.9044004300-
Lakhimpur(UP)1.00-33.33217.5048004750-0.62
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-16.67214.0048504850-3.77
Kayamganj(UP)1.0066.6772.508150835035.27
Gorakhpur(UP)1.00-60108.1088208835-
Shahganj(UP)1.00-5012.7048104840-4.94
Dhrol(Guj)0.90-68.97240.9040053860-
Atarra(UP)0.90-1015.5085658565-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.80-85.1950.7040004050-2.44
Naanpara(UP)0.80-33.3323.7086008500-
Khujner(MP)0.70-72430.30392540205.94
Phagwara(Pun)0.7016.6711.133000250025.00
Nawalgarh(Raj)0.70-304.7042004000-
Gondal(UP)0.70-22.2264.8078507850-
Azamgarh(UP)0.70NC24.4072307225-
Utraula(UP)0.70NC22.6084509100-
Naanpara(UP)0.70-3043.2053005250-
Kayamganj(UP)0.60-5082.7053005325-4.07
GreenPeas
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.906.52181.8037023650-7.45
Halvad(Guj)4.84163.04224.7436503625-7.59
Bijay Nagar(Raj)1.2033.33155.3036353670-4.09
MasurDal
Saharanpur(UP)15.00200419.907460742014.77
Gorakhpur(UP)4.0033.33122.3065456560-
Faizabad(UP)2.201058.8062506200-
Gazipur(UP)2.20-4.35190.006750670025.00
Shamli(UP)1.706.25157.107450744024.58
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-28.5787.607450745014.18
Azamgarh(UP)0.60NC70.9064756405-
Peas(Dry)
Gorakhpur(UP)78.0011.431578.6053355325-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)60.00-14.292703.005300530020.45
Ghaziabad(UP)20.0011.11436.4052205200-
Shahganj(UP)10.00-50220.005400543010.20
Mahoba(UP)9.0087.53320.005470545015.89
Maudaha(UP)7.00-12.5623.50530053209.28
Saharanpur(UP)6.5062.5213.70516053006.39
Muskara(UP)6.00201238.305450530021.11
Azamgarh(UP)5.00-28.57523.70525051459.95
Gondal(UP)4.20-6.67274.00540054004.55
Basti(UP)4.00-33.33360.20514051407.53
Faizabad(UP)3.00NC170.10570056009.62
Mothkur(UP)2.2010193.7054255405-
Sahiyapur(UP)2.00-23.08323.80515051507.52
Gazipur(UP)2.00-33.33138.90540053409.53
Mehrauni(UP)2.00-33.33264.0042004300-10.45
Jhansi(UP)1.60-11.11101.905340533524.62
Muradabad(UP)1.50-25226.70500049905.26
Utraula(UP)1.20-14.2965.2054005200-
Devariya(UP)1.00-50175.10514051357.31
Naanpara(UP)1.002533.0055005450-
Soharatgarh(UP)0.9012.554.205310515011.20

Published on August 18, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)
