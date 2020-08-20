Pulses Prices

as on : 20-08-2020 01:18:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
AlasandeGram
Bangalore(Kar)153.00-44.9610948.00825082503.13
Haathras(UP)60.00-33.334384.7076007600-7.32
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)55.0037.51983.00865086509.49
Arasikere(Kar)35.00218.18577.0057906250-
Lalsot(Raj)9.70-14.16426.40410741302.29
Azamgarh(UP)6.0033.33246.60846584655.16
Saharanpur(UP)6.00-29.41206.90837053003.59
Hapur(UP)4.00NC85.008380838019.71
Dadri(UP)4.00NC221.00830083002.47
Balrampur(UP)3.00-25115.508200820034.43
Dadri(UP)3.00NC205.0052005200-3.70
Bangalore(Kar)2.00-81.82694.0050005000-12.28
Farukhabad(UP)2.0033.3371.108100810012.50
Utraula(UP)2.00-90139.9082508200-
Naanpara(UP)2.0011.11104.7082608280-
Lucknow(UP)1.90-20.831225.90830083003.75
Fatehpur(UP)1.80-14.2985.90838083850.48
Soharatgarh(UP)1.5015.3853.50847584805.28
Golagokarnath(UP)1.50NC69.80825082108.13
Shamli(UP)1.407.69134.208360836034.84
Ajuha(UP)1.20-2065.90550055155.77
Bindki(UP)1.202025.3054305480-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC55.0047004900NC
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC56.0095009500NC
Aligarh(UP)1.00-50159.5042504200-14.14
Khalilabad(UP)1.00-5089.007900792523.44
Choubepur(UP)1.00-9.0924.208150817025.87
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80-2045.70836583552.64
Unnao(UP)0.80-2031.908275827512.97
Sehjanwa(UP)0.8033.3340.808450845017.36
Sandila(UP)0.80-11.1129.1081508060-
Jhijhank(UP)0.8014.2928.1055005550-
Choubepur(UP)0.8014.2917.805520550022.94
Bindki(UP)0.7016.6720.00835083502.45
Jhijhank(UP)0.70-12.520.3078507850-
Atrauli(UP)0.60NC7.8080908100-
Kayamganj(UP)0.60NC46.6081758250-0.61
AvareDal
Bangalore(Kar)7.0040369.00465046508.14
Beans
Bangalore(Kar)166.0097.626351.0051005100-10.53
Bangalore(Kar)68.0041.676317.009350935020.65
Bangalore(Kar)58.0093.333653.0049004900-9.26
Bareilly(UP)50.002.043432.0048754900-1.22
Bharuasumerpur(UP)35.00133.331151.6041004000NC
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)35.0016.67834.5050005000-0.79
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)27.00285.71707.50568088500.18
Kustagi(Kar)25.0047.06162.0043756700-
Hapur(UP)20.00NC641.0048004850-6.43
Dahod(Guj)19.10-54.423386.50436043603.44
Bangalore(Kar)18.00-73.911065.0052505250-21.64
Aligarh(UP)15.00501330.00515052003.00
Saharanpur(UP)15.00-21.05595.0051605160-5.49
Muradabad(UP)13.00-13.331047.5048804870-1.61
Saharanpur(UP)11.0037.5554.708380838537.38
Saharanpur(UP)10.00-28.57506.3048604860-4.33
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)8.60-68.73765.30413341502.86
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)8.006.67270.508800890027.54
Azamgarh(UP)7.0016.67479.3048354835-4.82
Jafarganj(UP)6.009008.405050490012.22
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)5.5010141.007850775036.76
Gondal(UP)5.30-8.62471.7048004800-4.95
Nanjangud(Kar)5.00NC110.0033503400-
Azamgarh(UP)5.00-16.67265.8054505450-5.38
Kayamganj(UP)5.0052588.5053505275-3.17
Allahabad(UP)4.00-11.11261.0047004700-1.36
Badayoun(UP)4.00-50662.3048804870-1.41
Unnao(UP)4.0033.3330.0054005400-
Dadri(UP)4.0033.33316.0050505050-8.18
Dadri(UP)4.0033.33375.0048204820-7.31
Dhrol(Guj)3.5059.09247.3040553995-
Goluwala(Raj)3.5059.09759.75410040554.33
Allahabad(UP)3.5016.67109.507300735030.36
Kadur(Kar)3.005034.0015871786-
Mothkur(UP)3.00-14.29166.0042154200-
Hapur(UP)3.00NC93.508420845039.87
Balrampur(UP)3.00NC208.0047004600-6.00
Haathras(UP)3.0020227.5070007000-6.67
Dadri(UP)3.0050249.007450745034.23
Bahraich(UP)2.50-13.7936.9048604850-
Kayamganj(UP)2.5025201.2046404650-3.73
Dadri(UP)2.50-16.67285.508350835036.89
Lucknow(UP)2.4026.321256.8056005640-2.78
Ajuha(UP)2.4020129.8047504720-0.42
Shamli(UP)2.409.09218.9048254825-
Honnali(Kar)2.0010081.0025002550-8.53
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC140.009600960014.29
Lucknow(UP)2.00NC2595.1047004775-2.59
Lakhimpur(UP)2.0033.33221.0047504790-1.66
Ajuha(UP)1.80-10132.706850685022.32
Naanpara(UP)1.802086.3048254800-8.96
Lucknow(UP)1.70-22.732154.8072507250-
Hardoi(UP)1.70-10.53148.406920693031.56
Bahraich(UP)1.606026.207800875043.91
Basti(UP)1.60-20166.2048504840-4.34
Fatehpur(UP)1.60-2086.8054005410-0.55
Shamli(UP)1.6014.29167.5051105110-8.75
Choubepur(UP)1.606.6737.308175815041.56
Dhoraji(Guj)1.505032.5041053905-1.20
Farukhabad(UP)1.50NC63.307600760025.62
Farukhabad(UP)1.50-2596.0046504650-2.11
Fatehpur(UP)1.50-21.0592.708545854033.20
Balrampur(UP)1.505079.0071507100-
Shamli(UP)1.5025156.408415841045.09
Soharatgarh(UP)1.30-13.3377.1048704870-4.04
Jahangirabad(UP)1.20NC98.7051305130-7.57
Soharatgarh(UP)1.20-14.2972.7054505455-5.46
Hardoi(UP)1.20NC294.8046504650-4.32
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00NC179.007000500094.44
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC71.0066006600-4.35
Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)1.00-1.002000--
Gingee(TN)1.00NC4.1049595684-9.84
Azamgarh(UP)1.00-16.6759.208815881531.08
Fatehpur(UP)1.00-44.4479.50481048004.11
Jahangirabad(UP)1.002576.208420840030.04
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC90.3048254840-3.98
Muradabad(UP)1.00-16.67193.507170716027.58
Lucknow(UP)1.00-23.081168.608700870024.64
Sahiyapur(UP)1.00-33.33216.5048504850-3.77
Kayamganj(UP)1.00-16.6774.708000807532.78
Bindki(UP)1.002591.20486048404.29
Naanpara(UP)1.00-16.6725.9086508550-
Jhijhank(UP)1.002527.7047004750-
Choubepur(UP)1.00-16.6728.3044704450-3.25
Phagwara(Pun)0.8014.2912.632800250016.67
Kallakurichi(TN)0.80NC618.505845602317.20
Gondal(UP)0.8033.3366.2078507850-
Naanpara(UP)0.80-11.1144.9052505275-
Dhrol(Guj)0.70-68.18247.3049503995-
Utraula(UP)0.70NC24.0084508450-
Azamgarh(UP)0.60-2525.8072357235-
Mawana(UP)0.60-14.2928.6048104800-
Sehjanwa(UP)0.60NC86.80482548463.76
Bindki(UP)0.60-14.2926.908430846032.76
Jhijhank(UP)0.60-4033.8042004150-
Chennangidal
Bangalore(Kar)48.00-522123.008700870017.57
Bangalore(Kar)27.00-20.592176.006600660022.22
Bangalore(Kar)26.00-64.864376.009050905012.42
Haathras(UP)20.00NC498.0068007000-18.07
Arasikere(Kar)13.00-27.78324.0053306800-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)12.5066.67124.509100930023.64
Saharanpur(UP)7.007557.0080608030-
Saharanpur(UP)5.5083.33141.308625880021.48
Dadri(UP)4.0014.29162.007900795029.51
Aligarh(UP)3.00-70139.0057005200-9.52
Ajuha(UP)2.80-6.6777.10660065506.45
Dadri(UP)2.50-16.67185.508600885021.13
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC74.009600107003.23
Farukhabad(UP)2.0033.3337.607800810016.42
Lucknow(UP)1.5036.36634.008200820011.11
Shamli(UP)1.30-45.8367.7086108700-
Fatehpur(UP)1.2071.4335.508670870034.84
Lucknow(UP)1.20-42.861197.1070507110-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC38.0066006600-2.94
Pattambi(Ker)1.00NC19.004800180026.32
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC31.408600875024.64
Muradabad(UP)1.00NC81.907360740019.87
Bindki(UP)1.00-33.3361.2059705900-
Bindki(UP)0.8033.3318.808450835031.01
Dhrol(Guj)0.70-22.2211.0063655640-
Azamgarh(UP)0.60-14.2910.9075607550-
Azamgarh(UP)0.60NC20.009135910032.78
GreenPeas
Bangalore(Kar)55.001202485.00132501325086.62
Goluwala(Raj)4.70123.811019.0038003847-3.33
Halvad(Guj)3.96141.46230.3437003625-6.33
Barmer(Raj)2.70-18.181936.8038503850-7.23
Kalol(Guj)1.00NC8.0037503500-8.54
MasurDal
Haathras(UP)25.00733.331060.60645064505.74
Saharanpur(UP)18.009.09454.407465746514.85
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)10.00-16.67320.506885687023.83
Dadri(UP)3.0020303.507300730017.74
Azamgarh(UP)1.0042.8672.6064806480-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-16.6789.807445740014.10
Shamli(UP)1.00-41.18158.107440745024.41
Bindki(UP)0.60NC24.005890598012.40
Peas(Dry)
Bharuasumerpur(UP)70.00NC2843.005800530031.82
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)20.0033.33569.005520550012.65
Saharanpur(UP)9.0028.57229.70516051656.39
Basti(UP)6.5044.44371.205260525010.04
Azamgarh(UP)4.50-18.18533.705280528010.58
Gondal(UP)4.40-8.33283.20540054004.55
Dadri(UP)4.0033.33181.00517051707.71
Lucknow(UP)2.3035.291324.00520053008.90
Mothkur(UP)2.00-77.78204.7054205400-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.606.6757.305330533511.62
Utraula(UP)1.606.6768.3054005400-
Kannauj(UP)1.606.6758.90495049504.21
Sahiyapur(UP)1.40-12.5326.80524051509.39
Naanpara(UP)1.2071.4334.9054505500-
Muradabad(UP)1.00NC228.70501050205.47
Nawabganj(UP)1.00NC26.5053505350-
Balrampur(UP)1.00-16.6750.605300530012.77
Mehrauni(UP)1.00NC266.0043004300-8.32
Tanda Urmur(UP)0.905067.1058005720-

Published on August 20, 2020
TOPICS
pulses (commodity)
