Pulses Prices

as on : 16-09-2020 12:44:56 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Beans
Rajkot(Guj)71.50-19.666647.605025507521.82
Sindhanur(Kar)21.004251420.005005400012.98
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)12.0050599.0050005500-16.67
Pune(Mah)12.00500760.0032505650-18.75
Aligarh(UP)12.00-14.291434.00515051503.00
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)7.504.17793.504599454918.62
Badayoun(UP)5.00NC732.8048754870-4.41
Gondal(UP)4.00-38.46679.9051605150-0.19
Unnao(UP)4.0033.3368.0054505400-
Khujner(MP)3.20-44.83440.804530433022.27
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)3.00-40229.0054003400-
Mehrauni(UP)3.00200121.005500430044.74
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC152.0096001030015.66
Fatehpur(UP)2.0081.8298.40545054603.61
Jhansi(UP)2.0011.11181.004780478514.77
Rura(UP)2.00NC10.5044004400-
Fatehpur(UP)1.9058.3392.308265471071.47
Fatehpur(UP)1.8050104.008435848026.65
Hardoi(UP)1.70-5.56158.806930690034.82
Hardoi(UP)1.60-11.11303.70475047000.42
Vishalpur(UP)1.6033.3369.108645865029.03
Jhansi(UP)1.50114.29143.00487548958.82
Lakhimpur(UP)1.507.14237.8047504750-4.04
Achalda(UP)1.20-40120.5046404600-
Gundlupet(Kar)1.00NC49.0040003500-
Ramanagara(Kar)1.00-50194.00100005000284.62
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC77.0066006600-2.94
Gondal(UP)1.0066.6771.7080207850-
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-16.6773.208250820046.02
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-16.67108.4047004650-1.05
Visnagar(Guj)0.70-58.822.405395520245.42
Dhrol(Guj)0.60-68.42258.2045904425-
Atrauli(UP)0.60NC5.4080508000-
Bullar
Sindagi(Kar)41.00-41.006500--
Arasikere(Kar)11.00-11.003300--
Rajkot(Guj)10.00-10.006000--
Kustagi(Kar)6.00-6.004100--
Gundlupet(Kar)4.00-4.007300--
Kustagi(Kar)3.00-3.004000--
Aligarh(UP)3.00-3.005950--
Bijay Nagar(Raj)2.10-2.105600--
Palakkad(Ker)2.00-2.009600--
Fatehpur(UP)1.90-1.908265--
Puranpur(UP)1.30-1.308665--
Palakkad(Ker)1.00-1.006600--
Vadvani(Mah)1.00-1.004701--
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-1.008200--
GreenPeas
Visnagar(Guj)6.8051.11105.3034504590-10.16
Rapar(Guj)3.00-31.8249.5035753500-
Kadiri(Guj)1.00NC78.7036503325-4.45
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC58.00143001510066.28
MasurDal
Puranpur(UP)1.20NC12.0066106740-
Vishalpur(UP)0.80NC59.5065506700-
MoathDal
Gondal(UP)4.20-4.206030--
Jhansi(UP)3.00-3.005880--

Published on September 16, 2020
