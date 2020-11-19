Pulses Prices

as on : 19-11-2020 02:55:40 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
AlasandeGram
Gorakhpur(UP)45.00-30.773205.10883091009.83
Berasia(MP)26.90-53.804200--
Robertsganj(UP)18.00-10333.209650968518.99
Rajkot(Guj)12.504001073.205000570011.11
Mahoba(UP)8.00-30.43570.50543554756.15
Azamgarh(UP)7.00-30321.908950925011.04
Gondal(UP)5.40-6.9147.30865089400.93
Arasikere(Kar)5.00-77.27846.0066505900-
Banda(UP)5.0066.67102.30550055002.80
Ghaziabad(UP)4.00-33.33378.80567556752.07
Ghaziabad(UP)4.00NC485.50860087254.88
Chorichora(UP)4.00-42.86358.80886091509.38
Mirzapur(UP)3.5075206.009500972514.87
Kosikalan(UP)3.20-5.88215.509570956020.91
Jammu (Grain Mandi)(JK)3.005025.001015011500-
Aligarh(UP)3.00NC180.0049504750-2.94
Agra(UP)3.002091.0046604670-11.24
Mathura(UP)2.703.85167.709600966018.52
Etawah(UP)2.5025132.309550962013.69
Jaunpur(UP)2.4014076.009500975015.85
Gazipur(UP)2.40-4133.809600960017.65
Lucknow(UP)2.00-33.33865.508800900010.69
Devariya(UP)2.00-20356.609170930013.56
Balrampur(UP)2.00-20157.009600960052.38
Akbarpur(UP)2.0081.8292.908680889020.56
Kasganj(UP)1.80-10117.509540956016.91
Mainpuri(UP)1.80NC89.009520957017.10
Etah(UP)1.6014.2998.809520955016.52
Soharatgarh(UP)1.6023.0857.209060962013.39
Ajuha(UP)1.6033.3384.20555056003.74
Golagokarnath(UP)1.606.6793.109000882015.09
Banda(UP)1.50-16.6768.309225920014.88
Raibareilly(UP)1.50-2591.0084758460-
Agra(UP)1.50-25120.109580957018.27
Jangipura(UP)1.50-2579.709620985017.89
Charra(UP)1.40NC73.6093509550-
Choubepur(UP)1.308.3351.909280928543.32
Vishalpur(UP)1.20-4078.608895898015.52
Naanpara(UP)1.20-33.33105.108900910018.67
Choubepur(UP)1.1022.2242.005800585029.18
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC64.00490048004.26
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC60.00113001150017.71
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC39.1086508785-
Unnao(UP)1.0066.6750.108950897512.23
Kayamganj(UP)1.0066.6745.409575967512.98
Shamli(UP)1.00-37.5142.30865087805.10
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80-33.3355.10875087605.42
Mawana(UP)0.70-304.6085408360-
Baberu(UP)0.60NC20.60540049452.08
Muskara(UP)0.60-40160.00535054006.79
AvareDal
Arasikere(Kar)8.00-16.002300--
Beans
Lalitpur(UP)150.00114.295540.306650668058.90
Kota(Raj)112.0036.5914933.506400450061.21
Rajkot(Guj)100.0019003612.306925631062.94
Lalitpur(UP)80.001005988.205045406016.78
Kota(Raj)71.00-13.4114933.504400450010.83
Rajkot(Guj)55.0010007867.004675465010.00
Gorakhpur(UP)35.0016.672884.70556556007.74
Rajkot(Guj)30.00-251523.107000700027.27
Gorakhpur(UP)30.007.142988.206460640013.73
Agra(UP)26.0013.041740.505980598010.95
Nargunda(Kar)22.003401202.007600652036.89
Mahoba(UP)21.50-30.654067.605035500018.47
Suratgarh(Raj)20.0053.851106.00633062002.41
Banda(UP)18.00-33.331000.004700472514.63
Patharia(MP)16.0014.29180.004350463514.17
Aligarh(UP)10.00-28.571326.006000600013.21
Mahoba(UP)9.00-14.29685.306600654551.38
Mahoba(UP)7.80-25.71333.406250626520.19
Gundlupet(Kar)6.00100167.005001000-
Badayoun(UP)6.0071.43651.10542554005.34
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.2044.44223.6058505850-7.14
Lalitpur(UP)5.0025194.206250624032.98
Becharaji(Guj)4.90-92.74294.606250675247.68
Gondal(UP)4.50-4.26657.20592059407.44
Amreli(Guj)4.00-33.33247.904860500018.54
Ghaziabad(UP)4.00-73.331110.006100630016.75
Ghaziabad(UP)4.00NC551.9082408300-
Mirzapur(UP)4.0060289.005800578010.27
Muskara(UP)4.00-4.761279.50466046007.37
Chorichora(UP)4.0033.33523.70555055805.82
Gazipur(UP)3.2060192.406500660015.66
Jammu (Grain Mandi)(JK)3.00-2532.0099009500-
Honnali(Kar)3.005087.009001800-30.77
Pune(Moshi)(Mah)3.0020048.0042504500-
Aligarh(UP)3.00NC178.50605061009.01
Azamgarh(UP)3.00-33.33311.606400635510.15
Ghaziabad(UP)3.00-40781.408275840046.46
Ghaziabad(UP)3.00-50827.308550870031.54
Muradabad(UP)3.00-25949.50541054006.92
Balrampur(UP)3.00-33.33277.505700570011.76
Dadri(UP)3.00NC284.506130607016.76
Chorichora(UP)3.00-14.29605.50644564209.61
Ajuha(UP)2.80NC127.906900698010.40
Devariya(UP)2.708197.90636063558.44
Lucknow(UP)2.60-351891.90535054604.90
Lucknow(UP)2.5019.05923.606250639015.74
Kayamganj(UP)2.5025191.505350540014.56
Ajuha(UP)2.5013.64169.207425740032.00
Ajuha(UP)2.5025162.705400555015.38
Agra(UP)2.50-16.6789.206040607014.39
Dadri(UP)2.5066.67205.008720874037.32
Muskara(UP)2.50-37.5249.606500645062.50
Rasda(UP)2.5013.64207.7056805630-
Dasada Patadi(Guj)2.401007.2065786252-
Mathura(UP)2.40NC190.008500850024.09
Gazipur(UP)2.40140152.509000900028.94
Gazipur(UP)2.40140209.905700570013.10
Halvad(Guj)2.32-90.52337.6862506500-
Lucknow(UP)2.30-20.691536.607475750031.14
Lucknow(UP)2.30-36.11748.007500752015.38
Ramanagara(Kar)2.00-33.33238.0016001300-42.86
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC158.001010010600-12.93
Palakkad(Ker)2.00NC89.00106001050011.58
Azamgarh(UP)2.00-41.18536.70560055756.26
Basti(UP)2.00-16.67197.90557055607.74
Mirzapur(UP)2.00NC228.006580658014.53
Devariya(UP)2.00NC198.60557555807.94
Gorakhpur(UP)2.00-2040.1076207635-
Agra(UP)2.00-20157.908570857023.31
Agra(UP)2.00NC91.708570856520.37
Dadri(UP)2.00100238.006350635011.40
Dadri(UP)2.00-33.33123.008400840015.86
Vishalpur(UP)2.0033.3377.008950895032.59
Bahraich(UP)1.80NC92.1058905900-
Lakhimpur(UP)1.8050249.4048704880-5.44
Robertsganj(UP)1.7013.3368.20547555108.52
Hardoi(UP)1.70-10.53157.907480744043.85
Mainpuri(UP)1.7013.33108.008540854021.48
Jangipura(UP)1.70-15132.505700554012.65
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)1.60-84.62396.606620533061.86
Kasganj(UP)1.60NC144.008560855021.42
Sahiyapur(UP)1.6060149.90558055808.14
Choubepur(UP)1.6014.2987.308400840036.59
Etah(UP)1.50NC1319.205940594012.93
Etawah(UP)1.50-62.590.608200810016.73
Kasganj(UP)1.507.14122.505960594011.19
Mirzapur(UP)1.50-50205.509075907025.26
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50NC229.80628063408.65
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.5025208.106090609017.12
Soharatgarh(UP)1.50NC99.00556055658.49
Agra(UP)1.50-40145.006860685017.87
Tulsipur(UP)1.50-2580.3058005750-
Etah(UP)1.407.69117.408560855018.56
Lucknow(UP)1.40-41.67411.408700870016.94
Mainpuri(UP)1.40-46.15117.2059305920-
Jangipura(UP)1.40-3099.408970888029.06
Gondal(UP)1.30-18.7592.0091209260-2.46
Hardoi(UP)1.30-18.75301.30512051707.56
Dhoraji(Guj)1.20-58.6223.5061306005-18.86
Charra(UP)1.20-7.6986.1086308530-
Jahangirabad(UP)1.20-14.29109.406310630014.21
Jahangirabad(UP)1.202098.906100610019.02
Mawana(UP)1.202042.1060606215-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.20NC162.3086008700-
Lucknow(UP)1.20-29.41861.508900900028.99
Kayamganj(UP)1.205083.406325635011.95
Gorakhpur(UP)1.20-14.2966.2076007600-
Balrampur(UP)1.2020100.407800780018.18
Choubepur(UP)1.209.0970.20490049254.26
Baberu(UP)1.10-26.6781.3046504640-
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC79.0066006600-13.16
Palakkad(Ker)1.00NC46.0066007100-20.48
Azamgarh(UP)1.002572.608800877025.09
Bahraich(UP)1.00-28.5763.907810790040.09
Bareilly(UP)1.00-33.332993.50544054108.80
Etawah(UP)1.00-16.6752.505300530010.42
Farukhabad(UP)1.00-33.33103.305350534015.05
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-2.006900--
Khalilabad(UP)1.00NC61.0056004600-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.00NC29.9083208390-
Pilibhit(UP)1.00-50148.20543053703.82
Vishalpur(UP)1.00-28.5740.906580639010.03
Naanpara(UP)1.002591.805900600012.38
Jahangirabad(UP)0.90-1054.808400840013.90
Soharatgarh(UP)0.90-18.1891.606425634512.03
Khujner(MP)0.80-69.23445.704351436518.56
Atarra(UP)0.80-27.27620.204660465010.30
Banda(UP)0.80-33.33187.206550655017.49
Etawah(UP)0.80-33.3391.90114501137519.90
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80-33.3384.108600840034.38
Kayamganj(UP)0.80-2067.30840085000.60
Naanpara(UP)0.80-2054.00655066009.17
Chandoli(UP)0.70NC58.805725572513.82
Azamgarh(UP)0.60NC31.008785878522.70
Raibareilly(UP)0.60NC18.40520050608.33
Unnao(UP)0.60-14.29124.6058005450-
Naanpara(UP)0.60NC35.609200925027.78
GreenPeas
Jaipur(Bassi)(Raj)25.8043.33227.0035943692-
Sangriya(Raj)10.70-13.0159.6038163921-
Dasada Patadi(Guj)6.4010029.6037703782-
Halvad(Guj)5.28-77.55302.6638003900NC
Kalol(Guj)5.00-16.6739.0038003755-7.32
Becharaji(Guj)2.9052.6326.7038423567-3.22
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.40-14.2994.7036003600-10.00
Rishikesh(Utr)0.80-74.1928.4032003500466.37
Thanabhawan(UP)0.70-1.403920-256.36
MasurDal
Agra(UP)3.00NC157.508060802020.84
Azamgarh(UP)2.50NC87.506950695018.80
Gazipur(UP)2.0033.3354.8071507100-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)1.50NC169.208150823041.00
Dadri(UP)1.5050224.508250825026.92
Banda(UP)1.00NC33.806850685034.31
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-16.67100.608200817020.59
Naanpara(UP)0.60-2516.6067006700-
MoathDal
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.50161.9103.0047004700-10.48
Peas(Dry)
Lalitpur(UP)70.00754233.605880592026.45
Gorakhpur(UP)25.00252060.6065206465-
Mahoba(UP)19.00-20.833860.706115605022.55
Banda(UP)7.00-6.67495.406300610051.81
Gondal(UP)4.704.44380.207350725041.76
Basti(UP)4.0033.33422.706400633026.23
Azamgarh(UP)3.808.57581.806425635530.86
Ghaziabad(UP)3.00-66.67662.4077507800-
Gazipur(UP)2.9093.33170.306640670030.45
Jalaun(UP)2.60-74.51955.506311600048.15
Jaunpur(UP)2.0010086.806675680033.50
Mirzapur(UP)2.00-2088.006680660024.28
Sahiyapur(UP)2.00-25.93287.806370637026.26
Lucknow(UP)1.80-47.061339.106500647528.71
Balrampur(UP)1.505077.007500750059.57
Muskara(UP)1.50-401494.506200630031.08
Naanpara(UP)1.205046.1070007100-
Etawah(UP)1.00NC101.005800570016.00
Devariya(UP)1.00-33.33175.206380643523.17
Soharatgarh(UP)0.80-11.1182.406490634032.04
Robertsganj(UP)0.70-7263.006600662036.50

November 19, 2020
